Ramaphosa urges Brics unity to counter global disorder and resolve conflicts
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Brics nations must remain steadfast in their commitment to co-operation, economic growth, and peace as conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine continue to destabilise the global order.
Speaking on Monday at a virtual Brics leadership summit, Ramaphosa said unity among member states was essential in countering unilateralism and protecting the aspirations of the Global South.
Dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable means of resolving conflict in these regions, he said.
“Brics must show the world that multilateral co-operation remains the most effective path to peace and development...SA continues to support dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means of resolving the war in Ukraine.
“We urge an immediate halt to hostilities in Gaza, where innocent lives are being lost daily,” he said.
Ramaphosa also framed the summit as a moment of renewal for the bloc.
“We meet at a time when the global community is confronted by challenges of conflict, hunger, poverty, and environmental degradation. We must be a source of hope that a better, more inclusive and fairer world is indeed possible,” he said.
Turning to Africa’s role, Ramaphosa reminded Brics leaders that the continent’s voice could no longer be sidelined.
“Africa is the youngest and fastest-growing continent, yet it remains underrepresented in global governance structures. Brics has an opportunity and a responsibility to change that,” he said.
He urged member states to use their economic power for transformation.
“We have it within our power to reform institutions of global governance so that they are more representative, more democratic, and more responsive to the needs of the world’s people.”
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil said there needs to be a collective weight of the Brics nations in shaping global outcomes.
“Together, we represent 40% of the global GDP, 20% of international trade, and almost 50% of the world population. We have the necessary legitimacy to lead the re-foundation of the trade multilateral system on a modern and flexible basis that attends immediately to our needs for development,” Lula said.
He also added a forceful statement on conflicts, especially in Palestine.
“It is urgent to put an end to the genocide that is under way and to suspend military action in the Palestinian territories. In Ukraine, a realistic solution must respect the legitimate concerns of security of all parties,” Lula said.
Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping of China warned against protectionism and unilateral trade wars that he said have severely disrupted the world economy and undermined international trade rules.
“Economic globalisation is an irresistible trend of history. No matter how the international landscape may evolve, we must stay committed to building an open global economy, oppose all forms of protectionism, and ensure that Global South countries share in the fruits of development,” Xi said.
He also highlighted the importance of solidarity.
“The more closely we work together, the more resilient, resourceful, and effective we are in addressing external risks and challenges,” Xi said.
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt said there was a need to reform international institutions.
He said the United Nations Security Council had become “crippled” and was unable to resolve disputes or prevent wars.
“The erosion of credibility has driven many states to demand comprehensive reform, including an outright call to the cancellation of the [council’s] veto right,” el-Sisi said.
He tied global conflict to economic instability, warning that “the world is going through a noticeable slowdown in economic growth rates, a regression in international trade traffic, and a widening digital gap in developing states”.
