Mlotshwa reflects on life of service to the community

Thirty-eight years ago, in 1987, Fikile Mlotshwa became the first winner of the inaugural Sowetan Woman of the Year award.
Now 82, she reflects on her journey with quiet humility.
Though age has left her weary, Mlotshwa said she remained grateful for the sacrifices she made in the service of her community.
In an interview with Sowetan this week, the mother of three, who was born and bred in Westbury, Johannesburg – before being forced by the apartheid government to relocate to Soweto – insisted she was never extraordinary, but just someone doing her part for the community in the face of difficulties.
At the time of her recognition, Mlotshwa was 44 and an organiser for the Christian Women’s Enrichment Programme, where she led workshops to equip unemployed church women with skills and support. “This was community outreach, especially to the elderly women in Soweto. It was created for them to have a space of healing and connection.
The grannies had a space to connect and teach themselves basic skills like sewing. And we spoke about the challenges faced by poor black women in townships at the time.”
From this initiative emerged the Soweto Concerned Youth, which confronted pressing social challenges, including raising awareness about HIV/Aids, which was spreading rapidly through communities at the time. “That is the time when there was HIV/Aids, and the children needed to be educated,” said Mlotshwa.
“We taught children about looking after themselves, and we also tried very hard to educate and discuss HIV/Aids with the elderly and the youth, and the best ways they can protect themselves. We had people who came from as far as Mpumalanga, and we ran programmes with them. We did not run an organisation, per se. It was just a response to the needs of the community.”
The octogenarian said the Sowetan award saw her recognised abroad, and she even received an opportunity to live in Canada for over two years.
Looking at SA today, Mlotshwa said the country needed fewer politicians and more community activists willing to do the quiet, unglamorous work of uplifting others.
She recalled that her Woman of the Year accolade came as a surprise. “I was just doing my service to the community, and to be recognised like that meant so much to me. I was proud and honoured. Community work was never about money, but about service; not about recognition but giving.”
Her commitment to others came at a personal cost, she said, because she sacrificed comfort and time with her own children. “Family has always been at the core of my values, and it pained me to be away from my children.”
However, she instilled in them the understanding that one had to make sacrifices, and that her work –fuelled by her strong Catholic upbringing – was for the benefit of other families.
Mlotshwa said the dawn of democracy in 1994 brought both celebration and new challenges. She had been benefiting from international donors to run the initiatives, but after 1994, when SA was finally free, international donors shifted their focus, and support for small, community-driven projects began to dwindle.
The projects Mlotshwa led struggled to survive, and by the late 1990s, she was forced to “close shop”. But she refused to retreat from community work and turned her energy towards the youth.
She partnered with local high school principals and began visiting schools to speak with pupils, with her talks evolving from HIV/Aids education to broader life lessons. “I'm happy when I meet a young person who stops me to thank me for my contribution to their life. Many times, I don’t even recognise them, but I'm grateful and feel blessed.”
For Mlotshwa, this has always been the heart of her work –planting the seeds of dignity, service, and hope in others.
