SowetanLIVE
Matlala's fake passport shows he's been to Eswatini twice
Image: Thulani Mbele
A fraudulent passport allegedly belonging to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala shows that he went to Eswatini twice, crossing the border on foot under the name of Dlamini and has not returned to SA.
State prosecutor Elize le Roux said this proves Matlala was a flight risk and was not honest with the court in his bid for bail.
“This raises the question of what reason the applicant [Matlala] visits Eswatini for only one night each time. He apparently found it necessary to do so twice. Once in February and April 2024. This is again just another example of an aspect where the applicant is not playing open cards with this honourable court,” she said.
The passport, now linked to Matlala, shows that he travelled to Eswatini on February 11 2024 and returned the following day, Le Roux said.
It also indicates that on April 19, he crossed into Eswatini on foot, with no record of his return to the country.
Le Roux stated that they could prove the passport belonged to Matlala through cellphone conversations between him and his wife and co-accused, Tsakani.
“On page 179/289 & 180/289 [Annexure HM9], she receives a request on 18 March 2025 from the applicant to please forward him his Swati ID, because he deleted it on his side. She then responds by sending him the picture of the Eswatini identity document,” she said.
Matlala, known for his luxury lifestyle and ownership of Cat VIP Protection Services, is accused of orchestrating a hit on his ex-lover, actor Tebogo Thobejane, in a 2023 shooting near Sandton.
Thobejane was wounded in the foot. Matlala denies all allegations, claiming he only learnt of the incident through social media.
He was arrested in Midrand on May 14.
Matlala has also been linked to the 2022 shooting of a taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni, who survived an assassination. Sibanyoni was from an evening out when he was ambushed by gunmen, the state said.
The case was registered at Lyttelton police station in Centurion. Matlala is believed to have arranged for the BMW used by the gunmen to be stored at his girlfriend's residence.
Le Roux said that Matlala is also linked to Pretoria West attempted murder case but the docket “mysteriously disappeared”.
She said the state doesn't have direct evidence that Matlala is linked to the cases, but they have strong circumstantial evidence against him.
“Yes, we don’t have the smoking gun against the application [Matlala], but there is strong circumstantial evidence against the accused,” she said.
Le Roux said it was also not odd that they do not have evidence such as DNA and ballistics.
“Someone who is engaged in contract killings will never be linked with DNA or ballistics because they will always remain in the background.”
His lawyer, Laurence Hodes, had earlier argued that the state's case against his client is weak and non-existent.
“All I am asked to emphasise is the weakness of the state case regarding the objectives in which there are no fingerprints, ballistics, DNA, cellphone records or anything that can tie the accused to the cases.
“They haven’t been able to point any involvement-direct or indirect or circumstantial involvement that points a finger to the accused and for that reason, with that alone, [Matlala ought] to be released on bail,” said Hodes.
SowetanLIVE
