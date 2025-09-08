News

Man linked to KZN principal's murder killed in Soweto during gun battle with cops

By HERMAN MOLOI - 08 September 2025 - 10:29
Two men are already serving life sentences for the murder, while two others died before standing trial.
The police's National Intervention Unit (NIU) has shot and killed a suspect linked to the 2020 murder of a Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal school principal during a confrontation in Soweto.

Spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the 40-year-old suspect, who was also wanted for carjacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm in KwaZulu-Natal, was tracked down to a hostel in Mapetla, Soweto on Sunday afternoon.

“When the suspect noticed the presence of police, he began shooting and the NIU returned fire, fatally wounding him,” she said.

According to Mathe, the man had previously been arrested in connection with Zwelabantu Zuma, who was shot and killed in his office in October 2020. However, the case was withdrawn.

Police investigations revealed multiple suspects were involved. Two men are already serving life sentences for the murder, while two others died before standing trial. One suspect remains at large.

Investigators later gathered fresh evidence, leading to the court issuing a J50 warrant for the man's arrest.

