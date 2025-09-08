News

Lesufi visits traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton

08 September 2025 - 09:48
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Gautent premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is on Monday expected visit the Gauteng traffic wardens who were shot at while trying to search about 12 people during a routine patrol in Daveyton.

Ofentse Morwane, Gauteng department of community safety spokesperson said the incident happened at Daveyton railway station on Sunday night and the wardens were shot at with high-calibre weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol. 

They were rushed to Daveyton main clinic where they are receiving treatment.

“The injured wardens are receiving medical treatment in hospital. The SAPS in Daveyton has opened a case of attempted murder, and investigations are underway,” Morwane said.

Ofentse Morwane, Gauteng department of community safety spokesperson

Condemning the attack, Lesufi said the incident reflected “utter disregard for the rule of law.”

“Our wardens, together with law enforcement officers, serve daily on the front lines to ensure the safety and security of our communities. We will not be deterred from doing our work as law enforcement in the province. Any form of violence, intimidation, or interference with the work of our officers in the execution of their duties is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said.

Lesufi further praised the wardens for their courage, wishing them a speedy recovery.

“I commend the wardens for their bravery and commitment under such dangerous circumstances and wish them a speedy recovery. I extend my thoughts and prayers to their families during this difficult time,” he added.

