Lesufi visits traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi is on Monday expected visit the Gauteng traffic wardens who were shot at while trying to search about 12 people during a routine patrol in Daveyton.
Ofentse Morwane, Gauteng department of community safety spokesperson said the incident happened at Daveyton railway station on Sunday night and the wardens were shot at with high-calibre weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol.
They were rushed to Daveyton main clinic where they are receiving treatment.
“The injured wardens are receiving medical treatment in hospital. The SAPS in Daveyton has opened a case of attempted murder, and investigations are underway,” Morwane said.
