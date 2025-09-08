IN PICS | KZN pupils shine in debate competition

Samkelo Mdlalose,16, from Mzuvele Secondary School in KwaMashu, who made up the winning team, said the debate had taught him that leadership is not about being loud but about thinking critically and standing for what is right.
Event teaches youth to speak out on issues that influence society
A group of six pupils from KwaZulu-Natal took home the first prize of the Youth4SaferSA Debate & Leadership Programme Finale 2025 at the weekend.
Limpopo took the second prize and Mpumalanga came third.
The competition marked the culmination of a five-week training programme in which pupils were taught public speaking, vocal techniques and teamwork to prepare them for the national competition.
Organised by the Safer South Africa Foundation, the debate is aimed at empowering young people to use their voices in crime prevention and leadership.
Foundation chairperson Dr Zizamele Makhaza said the initiative was about creating a platform for youth voices that could influence society.
“It’s a space where values are affirmed and leadership is born. Through this initiative we are not just preventing crime, we are rewriting the narrative of youth potential at the same time,” said Makhaza.
“Debate has gone down from all respects, irrespective of what is being debated. Inasmuch as debates are going down, we get more political parties that are mushrooming. Are they going to contribute to the debate? No. Therefore, it is a gap that the foundation has identified that needs to be filled.”
