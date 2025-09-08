He’s my miracle baby, moms says about son who grew outside her womb

For the pregnancy to survive in the abdomen, the fertilised egg had to attach to a vital blood supply, which rarely happens. Yet in this instance, it implanted itself in the external iliac artery in her left pelvic sidewall, the main blood supply to her left leg, which nurtured the embryo to full term.
A foetus outside the womb is at risk of getting hurt due to a lack of protection, Matjila explains. “There is a lack of fluid around the baby, because there isn’t a uterus, and though the baby is in a sac, it does not grow as well as it should. Most of these babies are what we call growth-restricted. And [the foetus] may get compression effects because there isn’t enough cushioning to protect them against shocks,” he says.
During her pregnancy, Nodela says she had two ultrasounds at the Gugulethu maternity obstetric unit but the rare complication wasn’t picked up. It was only during her third visit that experienced nursing sister Olga Venfolo first raised the alarm relating to the position of the baby.
Speaking to Spotlight, Venfolo recalls: “I picked up that it was a breech. Normally, by the last weeks of pregnancy, babies flip so their head points down toward the birth canal. In a breech position, the baby’s feet are pointing down instead of the head. I did not pick up that he was outside the uterus.”
Venfolo referred Nodela to Mowbray Maternity Hospital and an ultrasound identified an advanced abdominal pregnancy. This prompted an emergency referral to Groote Schuur Hospital, where Nodela was observed overnight as a surgical team was assembled.
Gynaecological oncologist Dr Sedick Camroodien was one of the specialists notified to be on standby.
“Obviously, when we hear advanced abdominal pregnancy, all the alarm bells go off,” he says:
Besides himself and the obstetric surgeon, a colorectal surgeon and a urologist were also asked to be on standby. “The reason being that we just didn’t know where the placenta had attached,” Camroodien says. “It could have grown into the bladder, it could have grown into the bowel, it could have grown into the liver.”
In advanced abdominal pregnancy, removing the placenta is a demanding and tense procedure. Burrowed into an organ or large blood vessel, separating it poses a high risk of catastrophic internal bleeding.
Camroodien explains: “So once they opened the patient up, they delivered the baby. Getting the baby out was fine; they ruptured the sac and delivered him. But then I got called because the placenta had actually grown into the pelvic side, which is my subspecialty.”
He adds: “It’s fascinating in her case, actually, [because] the placenta got its blood supply from that region. And that’s what allowed the pregnancy to actually continue and flourish. It was attached to that strong blood supply.”
Camroodien admits to breaking a sweat as he entered the operating theatre that day: “Trust me, I was praying walking into theatre.”
After the procedure, Nodela was transferred to the ICU for one night. Four days later, she and Joshua were discharged from the hospital.
“He’s my miracle baby, I tell anyone who would listen,” the Phillippi resident says. “I was very lucky. And they explained nicely the procedure, how they would do it.”
It is not the first remarkable birth at Groote Schuur. More than 20 years ago, the hospital made headlines around the world for the safe birth of Nhlahla, who was safely delivered from behind her mother’s liver.
Reflecting on Nodela’s case, Matjila says Cape Town’s public healthcare referral system — which filters pregnancies to allocate top resources to high-risk cases — is largely to thank for Nodela and her baby’s survival.
“The organisation of the healthcare system is everything,” says Matjila.
Especially allocating resources — ultrasounds, the availability of blood and blood products, and more — to mothers who really need it, he adds. — Spotlight
He’s my miracle baby, moms says about son who grew outside her womb
Image: Biénne Huisman/Spotlight
