SowetanLIVE
Credit Act changes won't prejudice students – department
Concerns indebted students will be blacklisted
There are growing calls, including a petition and public lobbying, for the removal of regulation requiring educational institutions to submit students' credit information to credit bureaus, as this will prejudice indebted learners.
However, the department of trade, industry and competition yesterday said this had never led to any student being blacklisted.
There has been an outcry over the proposed amendments to the regulations, with some people saying they will lead to students being blacklisted, but the department said the outcry is based on misinterpretation of the clause.
The department said it proposed the amendment of the regulation to add juristic persons, not to prejudice students. It said this will ensure that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) have access to finance.
“The section to which there has been a lot of attention, specifically regulation 18(7)(e), which mentions education institution, has been in the National Credit Regulations since 2006. That isn’t a new addition which the minister is proposing in the amended draft,” said spokesperson Kaamil Alli.
“There is no additional burden that’s placed on students and student debt. Using this regulation up until now since 2006, students haven’t been blacklisted as a result of student debt.
“The only change to Regulation 18 is a section that speaks in brackets about juristic persons. What this does is it allows for SMMEs to be classified as juristic persons and thereby creates a credit history for [them].”
Alli said this would enable financial institutions to have the credit profiles of SMMEs so that they could check for risks, and [ be able to determine] if they should be offered financial support.
“The draft regulations are looking to liberate the SMME sector from that, [and to] provide them with access to formal financing to enable growth for SMMEs in the sector. It’s unfortunate that the regulations have been misinterpreted. Up until now that regulation has not enabled blacklisting of students.”
However, people opposed to it still said educational institutions should be removed from the regulation.
Sabelo Chalufu, a former Joburg councillor and director for executive support in the metro, who started a petition which had already garnered about 6,000 signatures by 5pm yesterday, said including educational institutions in the regulation could have far-reaching consequences.
“This proposal threatens to have severe and disproportionate impacts on young, black, and economically vulnerable South Africans. With youth unemployment and underemployment already at dangerously high levels, imposing punitive credit measures on students (past and present) who have not yet repaid their loans or have defaulted would exacerbate social and economic inequality and undermine the country’s broader development goals,” he said in the petition.
Speaking to Sowetan, Chalufu said if students are blacklisted, they might be excluded from jobs, especially in finance and banking.
“Even if you are employed, being blacklisted affects your ability to get financing – buying a house, a car, or anything that improves your personal economic development. So that is one layer of impact.”
Economist Duma Gqubule said the offending clause in the National Credit Act concerning educational institutions should be removed to prevent misunderstandings.
“Moreover, we need to write off student debt, which is estimated at R17bn. Education should be a human right available to all South Africans as 90% of households struggle to afford fees. No one should be criminalised for their inability to pay fees, and we need to remove negative credit records related to this,” Gqubule said.
EFF Youth Commander and MP Sihle Lonzi has urged the public to make submissions to the director-general. He shared a draft objection email on his social media platforms, urging people to use it to make submissions.
In the draft letter Lonzi, said adding educational institutions to the proposed amendments will unfairly blacklist students and graduates, not for reckless borrowing but for pursuing education.
Such a move, he said, would entrench inequality in the very spaces education is meant to transform.
Students cannot register because of R10.6bn budget shortfall: NSFAS
Buti Manamela announces sweeping reforms for SA's post-school education
Graduates trapped in NSFAS unsettled debts
Wits, UFS pay back close to R900m after NSFAS probe
