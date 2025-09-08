Bicycles gift brings relief to Limpopo learners

It is 4.30am at Mbodi village near Tshipise tsha Sagole in Limpopo, and Orifha Munyai, 16, gets out of bed and prepares to get ready to go to school.
She normally leaves her home at 5.30am and begins an 11km walk to Hanyani Secondary School – about 80km from Thohoyandou – where she is doing grade 11.
The journey is along gravel roads, past baobab trees and bushy terrain.
To ensure they are safe, Munyai and her schoolmates walk in groups.
Their school starts at 7.30am, but most days, she arrives an hour late and is tired. She usually falls asleep during lessons.
“The long walk is straining. Every day when I get to school, I am always tired. I cannot concentrate even as they teach. Sometimes I sleep while the teacher is busy teaching. When I arrive home, I just want to sleep and cannot focus on my homework,” Munyai said.
On Thursday, the University of Johannesburg, in partnership with Absa Business Banking and the Qhubeka Charity, donated 129 bicycles to pupils at Hanyani to help get them to school on time.
Hanyani secondary was established in 1983 and is the only high school in the Niani area of the Vhembe district. A former worst-performing school, in 2024, it achieved a 92.1% matric pass..
UJ vice-chancellor and principal Lethlokwa Mpedi said the bicycles initiative came from their project to leverage technology to address critical infrastructure needs for residents in under-resourced areas.
They have been working with the school since 2014, and as a result, three villages – Matatani, Gwakwani and Mbodi – have substantially benefited from the project through solar energy, water, internet connectivity and education facilities.
Hanyani now has the Tshumisano Learning Centre that is equipped with computers, books and Wi-Fi.
Another UJ project has installed a solar-powered water pump and erected three water tanks to store the water..
Anthony Fitzhenry, founder of the Qhubeka Charity, said that about R1.5m was spent on the bicycle project.
“This is a pilot project for Limpopo, and maybe we will reach out to other schools around the province. With the bicycles, the learners will have more energy to focus on their learning,” he said.
Bicycles gift brings relief to Limpopo learners
UJ, Absa Business Banking, Qhubeka team up to spur rural villages' pupils
Image: Chris Gilili
It is 4.30am at Mbodi village near Tshipise tsha Sagole in Limpopo, and Orifha Munyai, 16, gets out of bed and prepares to get ready to go to school.
She normally leaves her home at 5.30am and begins an 11km walk to Hanyani Secondary School – about 80km from Thohoyandou – where she is doing grade 11.
The journey is along gravel roads, past baobab trees and bushy terrain.
To ensure they are safe, Munyai and her schoolmates walk in groups.
Their school starts at 7.30am, but most days, she arrives an hour late and is tired. She usually falls asleep during lessons.
“The long walk is straining. Every day when I get to school, I am always tired. I cannot concentrate even as they teach. Sometimes I sleep while the teacher is busy teaching. When I arrive home, I just want to sleep and cannot focus on my homework,” Munyai said.
On Thursday, the University of Johannesburg, in partnership with Absa Business Banking and the Qhubeka Charity, donated 129 bicycles to pupils at Hanyani to help get them to school on time.
Hanyani secondary was established in 1983 and is the only high school in the Niani area of the Vhembe district. A former worst-performing school, in 2024, it achieved a 92.1% matric pass..
UJ vice-chancellor and principal Lethlokwa Mpedi said the bicycles initiative came from their project to leverage technology to address critical infrastructure needs for residents in under-resourced areas.
They have been working with the school since 2014, and as a result, three villages – Matatani, Gwakwani and Mbodi – have substantially benefited from the project through solar energy, water, internet connectivity and education facilities.
Hanyani now has the Tshumisano Learning Centre that is equipped with computers, books and Wi-Fi.
Another UJ project has installed a solar-powered water pump and erected three water tanks to store the water..
Anthony Fitzhenry, founder of the Qhubeka Charity, said that about R1.5m was spent on the bicycle project.
“This is a pilot project for Limpopo, and maybe we will reach out to other schools around the province. With the bicycles, the learners will have more energy to focus on their learning,” he said.
Ntshengedzeni Mulaudzi, a grade 11 pupil, said she walks 10km to and from school.
“I am always scared for my life, especially during the winter season,” she said. “It is dark when I leave home. We don’t have any people to escort us. I know it is not safe, but I am pushed by the fact that I want to finish school so that I can make a life for myself and better the situation at home.”
Teacher Lina Kharivhe said the bicycles were going to help pupils arrive for school on time.
Principal Thifhelimbilu Ndou agreed, saying: “Late-coming is a serious problem because of the long distances they walk to school. When we start lessons, they fall asleep in class. They are also not performing well, and this is linked to walking long distances. These bicycles will come in handy for them to close that gap.”
Ndou said pupils at the school had a lot of challenges.
“I have a 14-year-old pupil in grade 8 who lives alone with her siblings. They don’t have parents. Most of the people here rely on the social grants for survival and cannot afford to pay for transport for their children.”
SowetanLIVE
IN PICS | KZN pupils shine in debate competition
Credit Act changes won't prejudice students – department
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos