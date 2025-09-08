According to the prosecutor Elize Le Roux, Matlala’s cellphone was confiscated after it was found that he possessed it unlawfully.
She said Matlala had attempted to conceal the phone by throwing it into a toilet when he was confronted, but officials were able to retrieve it, said Le Roux.
“A member of the investigation team took possession of the phone and ensured it was submitted for data extraction on the same day,” she said.
“The download report is significant because it contains screenshots dated July 6, 2025 – the very day Gen Mkhwanazi delivered his explosive press briefing about corruption within the senior ranks of the SAPS. What is telling is that the applicant was, in fact, watching this press conference on the confiscated phone.”
Matlala's co-accused in the matter are Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, his wife Tsakani Matlala and Nthabiseng Nzama, Mabusela's daughter.
VIDEO | Bail hearing for Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala resumes
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala is expected back in court on Monday for continuation of his bail hearing on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and money laundering.
Matlala, who had previously abandoned a bail bid, decided to apply for it and appeared at the Alexandra magistrate's court last week Tuesday where he submitted a newly drafted affidavit that the state asked to be given enough time to review.
Matlala, known for his luxury lifestyle and ownership of Cat VIP Protection Services, is accused of orchestrating a hit on his former partner, actress Tebogo Thobejane, in a 2023 shooting near Sandton.
Thobejane was wounded in the foot, while her companion suffered spinal injuries. Matlala denies all allegations, claiming he only learned of the incident through social media.
Among other revelations that came out of the bail application was that Brown Mogotsi, an associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, had allegedly tried many times to call Matlala on Sunday July 6 when KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations in a televised media briefing about corruption in the police and criminal justice system.
According to the prosecutor Elize Le Roux, Matlala’s cellphone was confiscated after it was found that he possessed it unlawfully.
She said Matlala had attempted to conceal the phone by throwing it into a toilet when he was confronted, but officials were able to retrieve it, said Le Roux.
“A member of the investigation team took possession of the phone and ensured it was submitted for data extraction on the same day,” she said.
“The download report is significant because it contains screenshots dated July 6, 2025 – the very day Gen Mkhwanazi delivered his explosive press briefing about corruption within the senior ranks of the SAPS. What is telling is that the applicant was, in fact, watching this press conference on the confiscated phone.”
Matlala's co-accused in the matter are Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, his wife Tsakani Matlala and Nthabiseng Nzama, Mabusela's daughter.
Kekana and Mabusela are also accused of the murder of DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka.
Last week ,Le Roux also revealed that exactly an hour and three minutes before Mabusela's mother died Matlala transferred R100,000 into Nzama's bank account.
Mabusela’s mother died the next day. Matlala told the court that the R200,000, which was paid into Mabusela’s business account in two batches, and the rest which was deposited into the account of Nzama, was to help with funeral arrangements.
According to Le Roux, the timing of the payment and several others, together with accompanying communications, suggested the money was linked to the attempted hit on Thobejane.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos