News

Solidarity asks court to order Ntshavheni to apologise for 'misinformation' defamation

07 September 2025 - 12:40
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Trade union Solidarity has filed a defamation case against minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni over her statement earlier this year that the cabinet was concerned about misinformation being spread by the group and AfriForum in the US on farm murders and alleged white genocide in SA.

In March, Ntshavheni told a media briefing that law enforcement agencies were investigating violations of laws after Solidarity visited the US after an executive order by President Donald Trump that alleged Afrikaners in SA were subject to “unjust racial discrimination”..

On Sunday, Solidarity CEO and spokesperson Dirk Hermann said neither Ntshavheni nor the government had provided any evidence of the alleged misinformation.

In his founding affidavit filed in the Pretoria high court, Hermann said Solidarity want the court to declare that they have been “unlawfully defamed by the minister, as well as an order directing the minister to retract her statement and issue an apology”.

Solidarity want the court to declare that they have been “unlawfully defamed by the minister, as well as an order directing the minister to retract her statement and issue an apology
Solidarity CEO and spokesperson Dirk Hermann

The group also wants her to pay damages. 

“The minister had no basis to accuse Solidarity of putting forward false facts, let alone of deliberately deceiving the public and its own members,” the affidavit states.

“The minister’s defamatory statement was motivated by a desire to discredit Solidarity and to apportion blame to Solidarity for SA’s poor bilateral relations with the [US]. Certainly, the minister will not be able to rebut the legal presumption that she issued the statement with an intention to impair Solidarity’s reputation.” 

Trump signed an executive order in February cutting US financial assistance to SA and welcomed white South African farmers and their families as refugees. 

Hermann said that Solidarity intervened for SA after the government had “caused a diplomatic crisis with its most important trading partner”. 

Earlier this year, the Hawks confirmed it was probing four cases of high treason linked to disinformation spread in the US about the Land Expropriation Act. The cases were opened after complaints by political parties, including the MK party. 

SowetanLIVE

WATCH | Minister in the Presidency briefs media on cabinet meeting outcomes

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief the media on the results of the cabinet meeting.
News
1 month ago

'I'm not aware of any proposed cabinet changes' — Ntshavheni

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is not aware of any proposed cabinet changes, including calls for the removal of higher ...
News
2 months ago

Potential risk of a coup in SA – Ntshavheni

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Tuesday revealed that the government is aware of a potential risk of a coup - as sporadic protests ...
News
1 month ago

White people dance to amapiano – Ntshavheni slams genocide claims

The SAPS crime statistics do not support claims of genocide in SA, minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages