News

Warning of damaging winds and severe thunderstorms for KZN

By TIMESLIVE - 06 September 2025 - 10:54
The South African Weather Service issued a level 1 warning for KwaZulu-Natal predicting heavy rain and winds
The South African Weather Service issued a level 1 warning for KwaZulu-Natal predicting heavy rain and winds
Image: 123RF/thvideo

The South African Weather Service issued a level 1 warning of hail, damaging winds and severe thunderstorms for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. 

Excessive lightning which could lead to fires and strong winds and result in damage to infrastructure has been forecast for north western KwaZulu-Natal.

SAWS also forecast rain and thunderstorms for the rest of the country.

TimesLIVE

Winter lightning strikes increasing because of climate change, not witchcraft – scientist

Lightning strikes that happen outside the rainy season and kill people should not be associated with myths about witchcraft and while some people ...
News
1 week ago

Two dead, homes burn in huge wildfire in Cyprus

Two people were killed and hundreds evacuated as a huge wildfire tore through southern Cyprus, destroying homes and threatening communities amid an ...
News
1 month ago

Cold, wet weather to grip SA this week as schools reopen

As schools reopen, a cold and wet week lies ahead for most parts of South Africa, with widespread rain, isolated showers and the possibility of light ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages