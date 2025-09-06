No room for cultish, abusive, pompous, ignorant or tribal leaders, says Mayibuye president Shivambu

Political nomad Floyd Shivambu took swipes at the ANC, EFF and the MK parties at the launch of his political party, Afrika Mayibuye Movement in Midrand on Friday.

Shivambu said Mayibuye for short is a “unique, revolutionary response to all South Africans who lost faith in politics, reflected in the 2024 elections where only 39.7% of the voting-age population participated, compared to 89% turnout in 1994”.

“The Afrika Mayibuye Movement will not be a cult. It will not be a family project. It will not be a scheme for self-enrichment,” he said with subtle reference to his former political homes.

“The biggest beneficiaries of post-1994 politics are the white capitalist elite, who retained economic power through protected property rights and BEE deals that enriched a few black partners while leaving the majority excluded.

“The ANC has dismally failed to deliver the promise of a better life for all. There are currently no liberation alternatives to the ANC’s decline. Many attempts to reform the ANC from within have failed, and the other parties in existence are not a solution to the people of South Africa.”

Shivambu served in the EFF for more than a decade and was an MP for the party before he defected to the MK party last year, where he served as secretary-general before his dismissal in June for allegedly taking an unauthorised trip to Malawi, where he met Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

He said the organisation transitioned from the Mayibuye Consultation Process to a political party after nationwide consultations.

“We are going to contest all the wards in the 2026 local government elections. We’re going to contest to win all the municipalities in 2026. We are going to contest to win the general elections in 2029.”