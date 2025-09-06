Police commemorated the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) by bringing 2,284 sexual offenders to justice nationally during Women’s month.
Family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) units made numerous arrests for rape, sexual assault, abduction, attempted rape and other related offences, with the highest numbers of arrests recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (427), Gauteng (380) and the Eastern Cape (317).
Police said notable convictions in gender-based violence cases included the sentencing of:
- Sara Phethe Simiao, 25, to two life terms in the Gauteng High Court for the rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando East;
- A 37-year-old man to four life terms in the Fraserburg regional court for repeatedly sexually abusing his 13-year-old stepdaughter;
- Rady Bayiza Makhubele 46 to two life terms plus eight years in the Nkowankowa regional court for raping, assaulting and exposing pornography to minors. He lured three children to his home where he abused them;
- Sibusiso Khanyile, 43, to life imprisonment in the Ulundi regional court for raping a 20-year-old woman in Mahlabathini, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2022.
More than 2,000 sexual offenders brought to justice in August: police stats
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
