Another resident, Paulina Ntaka, said they feel powerless to act: “We are even afraid to report this issue because you know how violent taxi people are. If we speak up, it means we are putting our lives in danger.
"The moment JMPD (Johannesburg Metro Police Department) tries to remove them, they will know we are the ones who complained.”
Beyond hygiene concerns, residents say traffic congestion has worsened.
“In the mornings, when our children go to school and people rush to work, the taxis block the road and cause traffic,” added Ntaka.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the spread of illegal taxi ranks, adding they cannot keep count of them.
“Illegal taxi ranks remain a moving target across the city,” Fihla said.
“The JMPD, together with other departments, conducts ongoing operations to close them down. For example, on September 2, the JMPD Transportation Unit shut down an illegal taxi rank at Simmonds and Rahima Moosa streets in the CBD.”
Sowetan drove around the mentioned illegal taxi rank the following day and found taxis still lining up on the side of the road.
STS spokesperson, John Ximba, said he was aware of the illegal parking by the drivers but denied the disruption of residents' lives.
“Yes, we are aware that this may affect the residents somehow, but it's them who need the taxis. We did not bring these taxis to just park; we transport people.
“We are not aware that people pee or cause traffic but what we are aware of is the community needs us. We and these residents need to have a relationship and discuss this. The area is always busy, it is not us who are causing traffic,” said Ximba.
Fihla noted that illegal ranks are often concentrated in high-traffic areas, with Witkoppen Road and Winnie Mandela Drive in Fourways and parts of the Inner City flagged as recent hotspots.
WATCH | Joburg battles surge in illegal taxi ranks
Frustrated homeowners suffer as metro police struggle to contain situation
Image: Antonio Muchave
The mushrooming of illegal taxi ranks in Johannesburg is causing frustration to homeowners and motorists as the city struggles to keep up with the problems it describes as a "moving target".
Taxis line up both sides of the road from Fourways Crossing down to Montecasino, a 2.7km stretch, occupying one lane in each side of the Winnie Mandela Drive. Some of the taxis are washed on the busy linking road north of the city, blocking designated stops for buses. The illegal ranks have attracted food vendors who also occupy flanks of the road.
In Soweto, taxis have started encroaching on residential premises, blocking residents' driveways. Frustrated homeowners say taxi drivers have turned their walls into public toilets, leaving them to endure the stench of urine.
This is how Johannesburg’s taxi associations are steadily taking over the city’s streets.
On Monday, mayor Dada Morero pleaded with taxi owners to deal with the illegal taxi ranks.
“I want to ask the taxi associations to deal with illegal ranks in the city. We can’t have the ranks just being established everywhere,” said Morero.
Soweto residents in Molapo say their neighbourhood has been turned into a hotspot of taxi unlawful practices following a dispute over routes by two rival associations earlier this year.
Bhekimuzi Masondo, a resident, said the problem began when the Soweto Taxi Services (STS) accused the Nanduwe Taxi Association of stealing its customers. In retaliation, STS drivers allegedly began parking in residential streets to tout for passengers.
He said since February, taxis have been parking outside people’s homes, creating what residents describe as unbearable conditions.
“They don’t clean up. They just leave their trash everywhere, and some even relieve themselves against our walls. It hasn’t even been six months and the stench of urine is already unbearable,” said Masondo.
He added that drivers operate in shifts, from as early as 4am.
“There’s a morning shift, an afternoon shift, and even a night shift. They’ve practically turned our street into a taxi rank.”
Another resident, Paulina Ntaka, said they feel powerless to act: “We are even afraid to report this issue because you know how violent taxi people are. If we speak up, it means we are putting our lives in danger.
"The moment JMPD (Johannesburg Metro Police Department) tries to remove them, they will know we are the ones who complained.”
Beyond hygiene concerns, residents say traffic congestion has worsened.
“In the mornings, when our children go to school and people rush to work, the taxis block the road and cause traffic,” added Ntaka.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the spread of illegal taxi ranks, adding they cannot keep count of them.
“Illegal taxi ranks remain a moving target across the city,” Fihla said.
“The JMPD, together with other departments, conducts ongoing operations to close them down. For example, on September 2, the JMPD Transportation Unit shut down an illegal taxi rank at Simmonds and Rahima Moosa streets in the CBD.”
Sowetan drove around the mentioned illegal taxi rank the following day and found taxis still lining up on the side of the road.
STS spokesperson, John Ximba, said he was aware of the illegal parking by the drivers but denied the disruption of residents' lives.
“Yes, we are aware that this may affect the residents somehow, but it's them who need the taxis. We did not bring these taxis to just park; we transport people.
“We are not aware that people pee or cause traffic but what we are aware of is the community needs us. We and these residents need to have a relationship and discuss this. The area is always busy, it is not us who are causing traffic,” said Ximba.
Fihla noted that illegal ranks are often concentrated in high-traffic areas, with Witkoppen Road and Winnie Mandela Drive in Fourways and parts of the Inner City flagged as recent hotspots.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
In Honeydew, at the intersection of Christian De Wet Road and Beyers Naudé Drive, taxis have occupied an open piece of land, turning it into an informal rank without authorisation.
According to JMPD, the challenges posed by illegal taxi ranks include:
• Obstruction of traffic lanes, causing severe congestion,
• Safety risks from unsanctioned loading and offloading of passengers,
• Littering, illegal trading, and disregard for city bylaws,
• Unroadworthy vehicles and taxis without operating permits,
• Lack of facilities such as shelters, lighting, and ablution, which creates unhygienic conditions.
SowetanLIVE
IN PICS | Durban a ghost town as taxi strike goes ahead
WATCH | Lillian Ngoyi Street to fully reopen on September 12
Taxi marshals arrested for allegedly giving motorists spot fines of up to R6k
‘Acts of terror’: Province condemns deadly taxi violence in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos