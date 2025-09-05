News

Man accused of killing ex ditches bail

Suspect allegedly murdered his ex-lover 10 days after she obtained a protection order

By Sowetan Reporter - 05 September 2025 - 14:56
Lazarus Lito Anthonio, 26, is accused of killing his ex-lover Kgaogelo Marota, 20, just 10 days after she obtained a protection order against him. He also allegedly attempted to murder his girlfriend.
Lazarus Lito Anthonio, 26, is accused of killing his ex-lover Kgaogelo Marota, 20, just 10 days after she obtained a protection order against him. He also allegedly attempted to murder his girlfriend.
Image: Supplied

A 26-year-old man who is accused of killing his ex-lover and attempting to kill his girlfriend has provisionally abandoned bail after the state added a charge of contravening a protection order granted to Kgaogelo Marota just 10 days before he allegedly murdered her.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana on Friday said the state has added a charge of contravening a protection order to the man.

Lazarus Lito Anthonio appeared in the Temba magistrate's court for the murder of Marota, 20, and attempted murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend.

“It is alleged that on August 12, the Temba magistrate's court granted a protection order in favour of the ex-girlfriend, prohibiting the accused from physically abusing her or entering her residence. However, on August 21, just 10 days later, the accused allegedly went to Dubai Tavern in Maubane village, where the ex-girlfriend was with a friend, and stabbed her,” said Mahanjana.

“He then returned to his residence, where he allegedly attempted to kill his current girlfriend. In the early hours of August 22, police received information on the accused’s whereabouts and arrested him.”

The case was postponed to October 17 for further investigations.

SowetanLIVE

Suspect arrested after deadly Ekurhuleni CIT heist appears in court

A 41-year-old man arrested after a cash-in-transit robbery that claimed the lives of two bystanders in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, made his first court ...
News
1 day ago

Stepfather gets four life terms for raping, impregnating 12-year-old stepdaughter

A man who repeatedly raped and later impregnated his 12-year stepdaughter, then argued that sex between them had been consensual, has been handed ...
News
1 day ago

Free State mother who left children alone for four days sent to jail

Two children, aged four and five, escaped potentially life-threatening injury while trying to feed themselves after being left uncared for by their ...
News
3 hours ago

Arrests mounting in kidnapping for ransom cases

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe says more than 300 arrests have been made in kidnapping for ransom cases.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages