A 26-year-old man who is accused of killing his ex-lover and attempting to kill his girlfriend has provisionally abandoned bail after the state added a charge of contravening a protection order granted to Kgaogelo Marota just 10 days before he allegedly murdered her.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana on Friday said the state has added a charge of contravening a protection order to the man.
Lazarus Lito Anthonio appeared in the Temba magistrate's court for the murder of Marota, 20, and attempted murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend.
“It is alleged that on August 12, the Temba magistrate's court granted a protection order in favour of the ex-girlfriend, prohibiting the accused from physically abusing her or entering her residence. However, on August 21, just 10 days later, the accused allegedly went to Dubai Tavern in Maubane village, where the ex-girlfriend was with a friend, and stabbed her,” said Mahanjana.
“He then returned to his residence, where he allegedly attempted to kill his current girlfriend. In the early hours of August 22, police received information on the accused’s whereabouts and arrested him.”
The case was postponed to October 17 for further investigations.
Man accused of killing ex ditches bail
Suspect allegedly murdered his ex-lover 10 days after she obtained a protection order
Image: Supplied
