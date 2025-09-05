The City of Johannesburg is developing its first e-hailing management policy to regulate services such as e-hailing and motorbike delivery services.
Joburg develops e-hailing policy to ensure safety, fairness
Stricter driver, vehicle requirements and other safety measures expected
The City of Johannesburg is developing its first e-hailing management policy to regulate services such as e-hailing and motorbike delivery services.
The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) is leading the process, which aims to improve passenger safety, reduce conflicts and better integrate e-hailing into the city’s transport network.
Other stakeholders including mall managers and residents met virtually on Thursday to discuss the proposed policy. Among other things, the meeting proposed the establishment of designated parking for e-hailing services at shopping centres, the introduction of specialised licences and permits for drivers and surveillance of delivery drivers.
According to Lesego Ndlovu from Civil Concepts, a private firm, e-hailing taxis have transformed mobility in Johannesburg by offering convenience, but it has also brought challenges. These include congestion in high-traffic areas, unsafe pick-up and drop-off points, tensions with the minibus taxi industry and limited oversight on safety and accountability. “Currently, the city has no clear policy to guide how e-hailing services should operate,” said Ndlovu.
The city is in the first stage of the policy development process and is also gathering data from e-hailing operators, drivers and passengers, as well as studying busy nodes such as Sandton, Rosebank, Randburg, Soweto (Maponya and Jabulani malls), Cresta and the inner city.
Soweto has had a few incidents in which e-hailers have clashed with taxi operators, and last month Mthokozisi Mvelase, an Uber driver, was shot and killed in his car before it was torched, allegedly by taxi operators.
“In total, 36 consultations will be held with stakeholders, including government departments, taxi associations, businesses and commuters. The first Status Quo Report is expected by the end of September 2025,” Ndlovu explained.
Safety has emerged as a key concern.
Speaking during a policy workshop, Ndlovu said the framework will directly address issues raised in surveys with both drivers and passengers.
“Without enforcement the issues will continue. The reason we are developing this policy is to respond to problems happening on the ground and to create opportunities to make the system safer,” he said.
Passengers have called for visible identification for drivers, while drivers have reported scams, hijackings and extortion.
“The new policy is expected to introduce stricter driver and vehicle requirements, background checks and visible IDs to build trust. Fraudulent activities such as fake food delivery requests, often used to claim refunds, will also be targeted,” said Ndlovu.
The draft policy will go through public participation before being submitted to council in early 2026, with full adoption expected by August 2026. “If successful, the new rules will give Johannesburg its first proper framework to manage e-hailing, ensuring safety, fairness and sustainability for all,” Ndlovu concluded.
