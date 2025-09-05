Gauteng acting on graft and its effect on service – Lesufi

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says his government has taken “a radical view” to address corruption, targeting weak leadership, supply chain manipulation, and the damage these cause to service delivery.
He was addressing the joint oversight delegation of the portfolio committee on cooperative governance, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), and the standing committee on the auditor-general on Thursday, focusing on challenges faced by underperforming municipalities in the province.
Lesufi said it was not easy to deal with corruption.
“Corruption is a very serious matter, and we've dedicated our time and our resources to fighting this. It's not easy. And if you analyse the areas that are responsible for corruption, there are three. It's the leadership, which is ourselves as leaders and HODs [heads of departments]. It's SCM [supply chain management], which is the awarding of contracts. And three, which is unfortunate but very important, is the effect on service delivery,” said Lesufi.
He said all his cabinet members have undergone lifestyle audits conducted by independent state institutions empowered to subpoena and investigate. “All the MECs that are part of the cabinet have undergone a vigorous lifestyle audit, all of them. And [Gauteng] is the only province that has done that. Anyone who is awarding a tender in our province – almost 256 of them – have gone through lifestyle audits. We're waiting for the final report because the SCM is at the centre of all the challenges that we have,” he said.
MEC for economic development Lebogang Maile highlighted Gauteng’s open tender system as a safeguard. “Our tenders, that are above R2m, are adjudicated in public, and we also appoint external auditing firms to be part of our property auditors. In fact, that has increased the quality of our audit outcomes.”
Maile said fruitless and irregular expenditure had been reduced, and that a digitised supply chain process is being piloted in five departments, including the office of the premier and Treasury. “That will help to minimise and possibly eliminate human interference. And we think that’s significant in the fight against corruption.”
Gauteng acting on graft and its effect on service – Lesufi
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says his government has taken “a radical view” to address corruption, targeting weak leadership, supply chain manipulation, and the damage these cause to service delivery.
He was addressing the joint oversight delegation of the portfolio committee on cooperative governance, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), and the standing committee on the auditor-general on Thursday, focusing on challenges faced by underperforming municipalities in the province.
Lesufi said it was not easy to deal with corruption.
“Corruption is a very serious matter, and we've dedicated our time and our resources to fighting this. It's not easy. And if you analyse the areas that are responsible for corruption, there are three. It's the leadership, which is ourselves as leaders and HODs [heads of departments]. It's SCM [supply chain management], which is the awarding of contracts. And three, which is unfortunate but very important, is the effect on service delivery,” said Lesufi.
He said all his cabinet members have undergone lifestyle audits conducted by independent state institutions empowered to subpoena and investigate. “All the MECs that are part of the cabinet have undergone a vigorous lifestyle audit, all of them. And [Gauteng] is the only province that has done that. Anyone who is awarding a tender in our province – almost 256 of them – have gone through lifestyle audits. We're waiting for the final report because the SCM is at the centre of all the challenges that we have,” he said.
MEC for economic development Lebogang Maile highlighted Gauteng’s open tender system as a safeguard. “Our tenders, that are above R2m, are adjudicated in public, and we also appoint external auditing firms to be part of our property auditors. In fact, that has increased the quality of our audit outcomes.”
Maile said fruitless and irregular expenditure had been reduced, and that a digitised supply chain process is being piloted in five departments, including the office of the premier and Treasury. “That will help to minimise and possibly eliminate human interference. And we think that’s significant in the fight against corruption.”
However, parliament questioned whether corruption remains embedded in the system. “Your officials are corrupt, premier. I don't know how you're going to go about looking at fixing that, because most of them are in the same political parties we come from. Most of them are our friends,” said one MP.
Another raised concerns about outstanding municipal invoices, noting that service providers are often asked to pay bribes to get invoices processed.
Responding to a question on tender abuse, Maile said the fight against corruption requires both transparency and consequence management. “We’re not populists, so we don't run government through populism. That is why we went further to digitise the tender system, starting with the premier’s office and Treasury, because we want to set an example that we are serious about this,” he said.
"Digitisation means there will be no paper exchanging hands, no interference, and the system itself will deal with compliance. It’s not perfect but it’s a significant step forward in ensuring transparency.”
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo said officials at municipalities were now being trained to address issues before they get out of hand, to help them root out maladministration.
Mamabolo said they are addressing the challenges through the weekly Intergovernmental Relations system introduced in 2024 to help towards achieving better-run municipalities. “The nature of the problems we have means no single sphere of government can deal with these challenges alone. Things tend to work much better when we partner and when we work together,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Usindiso fire inquiry uncovers unaffordable homes, policy failures push poor into unsafe buildings
Lesufi suspends community safety HoD and CFO
Lesufi defends decision not to fire poor-performing Hods
Forensic reports unmask rot among staff in Gauteng
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos