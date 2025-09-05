News

FREE TO READ | Charting new growth paths in the township economy

05 September 2025 - 07:00

In this issue of Township Economy, we examine how cash remains the primary engine fuelling trade and livelihoods in our communities, even as subtle but significant shifts begin to nudge businesses and consumers towards new forms of transaction. We explore how cash dominates and assess what the future may hold as digital alternatives steadily make headway.

Understanding township consumers is a theme woven throughout, with insightful analysis on the unique priorities and evolving purchasing habits that de ne daily life. From informal markets to the digital frontier, the rise of online buying and contactless payments is transforming how residents transact, offering a glimpse of a modernising marketplace full of promise and fresh challenges.

We’re proud to feature a thought-provoking piece from Zama Kweyama of Santam Emerging Business, whose perspectives on unlocking insurance solutions for small, underserved businesses point the way to more inclusive financial protection in our townships.

Millicent Maroga from HEINEKEN South Africa shares an inspiring story of reinvention, illustrating how tavern culture is being refreshed and recast to serve a new generation, preserving heritage while opening doors to fresh opportunity and professionalism.

Having attended HEINEKEN’s landmark event in Alexandra township, focused on the transformation of local taverns, I offer personal reflections on the energy, insights and optimism accompanying my visit – indicative of broader trends in township enterprise. We also shed light on a new national support initiative designed to uplift spaza shops, the unsung cornerstone of township commerce.

Alongside this, we celebrate homegrown innovation by spotlighting inventive problem-solving at the grassroots level, where local entrepreneurs create solutions tailored to community needs.

Finally, this edition considers how large corporations can serve as catalysts for township development by integrating local products into their value chains, ensuring that township-made goods find their rightful place on the national retail stage. Every story gathered here is a testament to the resilience, creativity and boundless hope that animate our township economy. As you turn each page, I hope you find inspiration, insight and renewed purpose.

Busani Moyo, EDITOR

