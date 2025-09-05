News

Free State mother who left children alone for four days sent to jail

By TimesLIVE - 05 September 2025 - 13:14
The children nearly set the house on fire while attempting to cook, said Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF / olegdoroshin

Two children, aged four and five, escaped potentially life-threatening injury while trying to feed themselves after being left uncared for by their mother last December.

The 38-year-old mother was sentenced this week to serve three years’ direct imprisonment by the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court for child neglect.

Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said they were alerted on December 13 by concerned community members who noticed the children had been left unattended. It is believed they were left alone for four days.

“The children nearly set the house on fire while attempting to cook.”

The department of social development, through a social worker, and police were alerted. A docket was opened and the mother was traced. She made a first appearance in court on December 20.

The children were rescued and placed in a place of safety.

“The sentence serves as a clear message to parents that they have a responsibility to care for and protect their children,” Mophiring said.

“Daily supervision is a duty of both parents as children have the right to be fed, clothed, educated and safeguarded. Parents are reminded not to prioritise substance or alcohol abuse over the wellbeing of their children.”

TimesLIVE

