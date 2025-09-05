In Johannesburg, the word “temporary” has lost all meaning.
For families displaced by fires, demolitions, and broken promises, temporary housing has become a life sentence of permanent poverty. This crisis has been brought into sharp focus by a recent fire at Madala Hostel in Alexandra, with opposition parties accusing the government of inaction.
From Alexandra’s prefabricated units, meant to last only months, to the shacks of KwaVezunyawo and the survivors of the Marshalltown fire, the city’s housing crisis is not just about buildings but about lives suspended indefinitely.
Lazarus Sithole, one of the first residents who were moved to the KwaVezunyawo temporary housing units in 2003, recalls the early days with frustration.
“We left our homes and were brought into these matchbox houses. We were told these small units were just waiting rooms as the RDP houses were still being built over the Jukskei River. Over 20 years later, no one has given us an update,” he said.
Sithole said residents have started extending their tiny homes, building double-storey houses on already overcrowded land.
“Now officials have brought another group from 1st Avenue, whose shacks burnt down in 2021, and placed them here with no solution. They don’t even have electricity,” he said.
Johannesburg MMC for human settlements, Mlungisi Mabaso, said: “There are currently 352 recorded informal settlements in the City of Joburg; 54 of them are located within Region E, in the Alexandra area.”
Displaced people stuck in 'temporary' units
Hostel fire fuels Alexandra's long-running housing problem
Mabaso acknowledged awareness of two temporary relocation areas, KwaVezunyawo and Silver Town, adding: “Land has been identified in various areas to address the housing backlog within Alexandra.”
Another resident, Bongani Vilakazi, was placed in the Marlboro temporary housing units after his house burnt down at the Madala Hostel in 2013. He and other residents have been there ever since, with no updates. They were forced to protest just to get electricity and toilets from the City of Johannesburg.
“Life inside the units is harsh. In winter the thin metal walls let the cold seep in. In summer they trap the heat. Families of five or more cram into single-room structures meant for individuals. Shared taps run dry and toilets overflow.
“These families were never supposed to be here this long. It is not temporary anymore, it is permanent poverty,” said Vilakazi.
Mabaso stated that the upgrading of informal settlements was being implemented in a phased approach. “The short-to-medium term plan falls within Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the programme. Phase 1 involves the provision of interim services while Phase 2 involves the formalisation of the settlement through submission of land use statutory applications,” he said.
Vilakazi added that the department of human settlements deemed the Madala Hostel unfit for habitation and promised residents they would be moved into container homes built behind the hostel. “It has been over five years and it seems like now construction has stopped. No one takes us seriously here,” he said.
The container homes were built as temporary Covid-19 shelters in 2020. Despite promises of a six-month construction period, they have never been occupied. In February 2024, residents who tried to occupy them were evicted by the city. After living on the streets for six months, they re-occupied the containers.
Mabaso indicated in September 2024 that he would only allocate the units after they were refurbished and declared safe by engineers. A year later, this has still not happened.
Vilakazi stressed that it was unfair for people who were not from the Madala Hostel to try and forcefully occupy the containers as they had been promised to his community by Mabaso.
Youth activist Nkele Galedzane recounted a story about a woman she assisted at the Stjwetla informal settlement on the banks of the Jukskei River. “This lady lives with eight other people, including her mother and siblings, in a small shack with only one bed. The living conditions were very inhumane,” she said.
Galedzane believes that replacing informal settlements with structured, multi-storey flats would not only provide a better environment but would also enable proper utility billing, eliminate illegal connections, and create a cleaner environment.
Mabaso concluded by saying that permanent housing is only possible once all infrastructure is in place and that most of the settlements are still in the planning stages.
* This story is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg
