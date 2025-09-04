News

Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway

By TimesLIVE - 04 September 2025 - 07:48
The suspect's vehicle after he was fatally shot in Kempton Park.
The suspect's vehicle after he was fatally shot in Kempton Park.
Image: SAPS

An alleged suspect in kidnappings for ransom has been fatally shot during a confrontation with the police's anti-kidnapping task team in Kempton Park on Wednesday night.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the 40-year-old Mozambican was on that country's wanted persons database.

She said: "He has been linked to at least five kidnapping for ransom cases in South Africa."

The man was known as Dollarman, said Mathe.

"Police were tracing a kidnapping victim abducted in July in Benoni when they linked ransom money to the suspect’s bank account."

She said he was traced by the team and when they tried to stop him on the road, he opened fire. Police retaliated. No police officers were wounded during the confrontation.

Within hours of the shooting, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said the businessman, 42, was rescued by police and private security.

"The kingpin has been linked to his kidnapping and several other cases," he said.

Mathe said wealthy businessmen had been the suspect's targets. In the cases, people's movements and lifestyles were closely monitored by gang members while they ascertained how much could be paid in ransoms. She advised people to exercise caution on social media and to shield their personal information. 

TimesLIVE

Two kidnappers killed, three arrested as police rescue businessman in Randfontein

Two alleged kidnappers were shot dead on Thursday and three others arrested during an operation to rescue a kidnapped 60-year-old Muslim businessman
News
1 month ago

Kidnap victim rescued and two arrests made

The police national anti-kidnapping task team rescued a 30-year-old kidnap victim on Friday and arrested two suspects during an operation in ...
News
2 months ago

Wanted Mozambican kidnapper killed by cops in Fourways

National police spokesperson Brig Athlende Mathe said the anti-kidnapping task team traced a Mozambican kidnapping kingpin to a block of apartments ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...