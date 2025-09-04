Duma said they welcome minister of transport Barbara Creecy announcing the completion of the adjudication process to select new Train Operating Companies (TOCs) by Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM).
“For us as KwaZulu-Natal, we are looking forward to the movement of cargo from road to rail. This means fewer trucks and fewer accidents on our major routes,” he said.
“As the department, we emphasise that our roads which are being built, rehabilitated, and repaired are not playgrounds for irresponsible drivers. We will act firmly against reckless and negligent behaviour. In August alone, more than 160 motorists were arrested for drunk driving,” he added.
SowetanLIVE
Truck driver nabbed after attempting to flee N3 crash scene
Image: X/Arrive Alive
A Zambian national who was driving a truck that is believed to have caused a crash involving up to 20 vehicles in Cliffdale on the N3 was arrested while allegedly trying to flee the scene.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said they were relieved that no one died from “this major accident that disrupted traffic flow and inconvenienced hundreds of motorists”.
“I commend our highly dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) who apprehended the truck driver who was trying to run away from the accident scene.
“I have mandated the RTI team to work with the South African Police Service to ensure that there is a successful conviction of this truck driver.
“Importantly, we want to establish whether he had the relevant documents authorising him to drive."
Duma said they welcome minister of transport Barbara Creecy announcing the completion of the adjudication process to select new Train Operating Companies (TOCs) by Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM).
“For us as KwaZulu-Natal, we are looking forward to the movement of cargo from road to rail. This means fewer trucks and fewer accidents on our major routes,” he said.
“As the department, we emphasise that our roads which are being built, rehabilitated, and repaired are not playgrounds for irresponsible drivers. We will act firmly against reckless and negligent behaviour. In August alone, more than 160 motorists were arrested for drunk driving,” he added.
SowetanLIVE
New Kredo Mobility service lets buyers check if a car was written off
Pirates coach in hospital after being hit by car while helping crash victim
Two killed, six injured in Limpopo collision
Six dead after vehicle plunges into Zonkizizwe river
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos