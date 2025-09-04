South Africans' cars now double as 'second homes' amid lengthy commutes

The study revealed that almost half of the 3,483 drivers surveyed, 48.44%, admitted to having full-on conversations with themselves behind the wheel. Women lead the charge here, proving that the best pep talks don’t need an audience.
Mienie further explained that a third of drivers can’t resist belting out a tune while stuck in traffic. For women, nearly one in two cars is basically The Voice auditions on wheels.
“Men aren’t far behind, though – proving that traffic jams may be annoying, but they’re never quiet,” he said.
The research also revealed that 27.76% of South Africans use their glove compartments as snack cupboards that are stashed with an assortment of bites such as biltong and biscuits.
Some motorists even turn their cars into makeshift nap stations with 12.60% of all respondents having admitted to dozing off in their vehicles in the past month. This habit is slightly more prevalent among men, at 13.68%, than women, at 9.49%.
There were other unusual confessions, around 4% of drivers reported applying makeup in traffic.
So, next time you see someone drumming on the steering wheel or sneaking a bite at the robot, just remember they’re not just driving; they’re living, said Mienie.
“For millions of people, their car isn’t just a tool. It’s a private space where they live parts of their lives that often go unseen,” he added.
If you think your car is just a set of wheels to get you from point A to B, think again.
For many South Africans, that four-wheeled box on the road is so much more – it’s a confessional booth, a kitchen pantry, a concert stage, and in some cases, even a delivery room.
According to research by the University of Cape Town, the average South African spends more than 16 days a year commuting. That’s over two weeks of life spent inching along in traffic or racing against the school bell hence cars have quietly morphed into second homes.
AutoTrader CEO George Mienie said cars are more than machines transporting people to their destinations.
“They’re havens, personal bubbles, and private stages. Whether you’re singing your heart out, sneaking a snack, or welcoming new life into the world, cars reveal how deeply we connect with them.”
