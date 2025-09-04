News

Motsoaledi undergoes successful operation at Bara's eye clinic

By TimesLIVE - 04 September 2025 - 19:13
Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi with health professionals shortly after undergoing a successful eye operation at St John Eye Clinic at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Thursday.
Image: Department of health

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has undergone successful eye surgery led by a team of mainly young medical professionals at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital's St John Eye Clinic in Soweto.

The ministry said on Thursday that the clinic was a government facility that provided treatment for various eye conditions, including retinal issues, glaucoma and corneal problems.

Motsoaledi urged members of the public to go for regular eye tests to maintain eye health and for early detection of serious eye diseases such as cataracts and glaucoma with the potential to cause preventable loss of vision or blindness.

The department of health said it had been collaborating with Transnet to improve access to eye care services through the Phelophepa Healthcare Train which travels across the country offering a range of free eye tests and affordable glasses among other health services.

“This is part of taking health services to the people programme which is crucial for the country to achieve universal health coverage to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare, reduce health inequalities and improve population health outcomes,” the ministry said.

