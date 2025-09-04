News

Metro cops seize about 1,500 bottles of illicit alcohol, arrest illegal migrants in Phoenix raid

04 September 2025 - 13:16
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A joint law enforcement operation seized 1,500 bottles of illict alcohol worth R468,000 in Phoenix, north of Durban
About 1,500 bottles of illicit alcohol were seized by police in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Wednesday.

Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the value of the alcohol was R468,000.

Metro police, with the provincial counterfeit, contraband and illicit goods unit and the agriculture unit, conducted a joint operation in the Phoenix area of eThekwini municipality.

“The focus of the operation was on the distribution of illicit alcohol in contravention of the Liquor Product Act and SANS 289 regulations. During the operation officers seized 1,500 bottles of alcohol products including brandy, vodka, wine, aperitifs and whisky,” he said.

All items were removed from circulation and processed in accordance with the law.

“Durban metro police remind the public that the sale and distribution of counterfeit and illicit goods not only violates the law but also poses a serious health risk to communities. Our teams, with partner agencies, remain committed to ensuring safety, compliance and the protection of our residents,” said Zungu.

Police also arrested several motorbike delivery riders, identified as illegal immigrants working without proper documents, on Thursday.

During the operation drivers washing vehicles on public roads were fined for violating bylaws.

Zungu said unroadworthy and unlicensed vehicles were removed from roads, while nine motorists were arrested in the city centre for outstanding traffic fine warrants.

“We will not tolerate illegal operations or disregard for the law. Whether you are an immigrant without proper documentation, a motorist ignoring bylaws or someone with outstanding warrants you will be dealt with decisively.

“We are not biased in our enforcement. The law applies equally to everyone and our duty is to ensure the safety, order and compliance of road users. Durban metro police remain committed to crime prevention, traffic management and bylaw enforcement for the safety of eThekwini,” said Zungu.

