Man killed in CIT robbery crossfire was visiting family of late friend

Mzwandile Mahlangu, 33, was on his way to visit the family of his friend who recently passed away when he was caught in the shoot-out between the cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers and security guards on Monday.
His body was found lying a few metres from the cash van wreckage by the community with a wound at the back of his head.
Mahlangu was one of the two bystanders who were killed at the scene, which played out on Barry Marais Road in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, on Monday afternoon, where five other passengers were injured when the cash van lost control and rolled onto the taxi they were travelling in.
According to his family, Mahlangu had left home after a meal to walk to his late friend's home, whom he had buried a week ago.
His family was terrified to get a call from Mahlangu's other friend summoning them to a crime scene.
“We got a call about 4.45pm from Mzwandile's friend, who told us that he had been shot and we must rush there. The police refused us to go near his body. We only saw him on Tuesday at the mortuary and his head is damaged. I don't know if he was shot or what happened to my child,” said Mahlangu's mother, Duduzile Mahlangu.
According to the drone footage seen by Sowetan, the suspects who were in a BMW started shooting at police as they tried to make their way out, while people remained at the scene to pick up the banknotes from the burning van. Next to the van was a Toyota Quantum, which had been damaged when a Mercedes-Benz driven by the suspects rammed it from behind.
The second victim, a woman, is believed to have been killed by the getaway car after it hit her.
Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said out of seven passengers in the taxi: “Five of the occupants sustained injuries and were given medical treatment while the other two escaped with no injuries. Two bystanders were caught in the crossfire. They were declared dead.”
The Mahlangu family has expressed disappointment that the police had not reached out to them to explain what happened to their son.
“They do not care about human life. They only care about money. Even at the scene, they were hitting young children who were trying to pick up the money,” Duduzile said.
“We are still waiting for post-mortem. I feel defeated. I never expected him to die like this. My child never ate alone. Whenever he made money from the car wash, he would bring it home,” said 62-year-old Duduzile.
Mahlangu has been described as a humble, loving and caring human. He leaves behind his mother, two sisters and seven nephews and nieces.
Nevhuhulwi has urged the public not to approach scenes of CITs and also not to try to pick up money blown from the cash vehicles. The community should remain vigilant of their surroundings at all times and report any criminal activities on the SAPS Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111.
Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects.
