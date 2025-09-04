Soil of Africa’s Bongani Ramontja said it was unacceptable that manufacturing companies continue to operate in their city and make profits while thousands remain unemployed.
“We therefore demand urgent and concrete action to restore dignity, create opportunity, and ensure justice for our people,” he said. “This memorandum is not a plea, but a demand for justice, fairness, and economic inclusion. Should these demands not be addressed, we will have no choice but to intensify our actions until the voices of our people are heard and respected.”
Ramontja said they would camp outside other manufacturing companies in Tshwane in future, causing disruptions to their operations and profits.
IN PICS | Hundreds of unemployed Tshwane residents march to demand jobs
Hundreds of unemployed Tshwane residents marched on Thursday from a garage in Rosslyn to the nearby BMW motor car manufacturing plant, where they delivered a memorandum of demands that seeks to compel the company to hire and upskill local residents.
The protest was led by activist groups in Tshwane, such as Soil of Africa and the Inwooners Baagi Civic Movement.
The residents made the following demands in their memorandum:
