IN PICS | Hundreds of unemployed Tshwane residents march to demand jobs

04 September 2025 - 16:36
Hundreds of unemployed Tshwane residents marched on Thursday.
Hundreds of unemployed Tshwane residents marched on Thursday from a garage in Rosslyn to the nearby BMW motor car manufacturing plant, where they delivered a memorandum of demands that seeks to compel the company to hire and upskill local residents.

The protest was led by activist groups in Tshwane, such as Soil of Africa and the Inwooners Baagi Civic Movement.

Soil of Africa’s Bongani Ramontja and others leading the march on Thursday.
Soil of Africa’s Bongani Ramontja said it was unacceptable that manufacturing companies continue to operate in their city and make profits while thousands remain unemployed.

“We therefore demand urgent and concrete action to restore dignity, create opportunity, and ensure justice for our people,” he said. “This memorandum is not a plea, but a demand for justice, fairness, and economic inclusion. Should these demands not be addressed, we will have no choice but to intensify our actions until the voices of our people are heard and respected.”

Ramontja said they would camp outside other manufacturing companies in Tshwane in future, causing disruptions to their operations and profits.

Hundreds of unemployed Tshwane residents marched to demand job opportunities on Thursday.
The residents made the following demands in their memorandum:

  • “All companies operating in our communities must establish structured and accessible skills development programs. These programs must focus on practical, relevant, and sustainable skills that empower local community members.
  • “Training without employment is exploitation. Companies must commit to hiring local trainees upon completion of their programs, ensuring genuine job absorption.
  • “Jobs in our communities must be prioritised for South African citizens. Foreign nationals cannot continue occupying jobs that should rightfully go to South Africans, in line with national labour laws and priorities.
  • “All companies must fulfil their CSI [corporate social investment] obligations. CSI investments must be directed towards uplifting local businesses, supporting entrepreneurship, and creating sustainable employment opportunities.
  • “We demand dignified, fair, and decent jobs for our people. The economy must serve the people — not exploit them.”

