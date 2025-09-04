A 41-year-old man arrested after a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that claimed the lives of two bystanders in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, made his first court appearance on Thursday.
Andile Mabaso appeared at the Germiston magistrate’s court, where he is facing charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
On Wednesday, a group of eight men bombed a CIT vehicle that was travelling on Barry Marais Road in Dawn Park. It smashed into a nearby taxi, injuring five passengers.
A gun battle later ensued between the robbers and the police, resulting in the deaths of two bystanders.
Mabaso, who lives in Rondebult, was assigned a state-sponsored legal aid lawyer, Christinah Phetla, who told the court that Mabaso had no pending cases, warrants of arrest or previous convictions.
Mabaso’s co-accused, Kgomotso Zitha, the alleged owner of the hideout where stained cash, vehicles alleged to have been involved in the CIT robbery as well as firearms and ammunition were found, was arrested on Monday shortly after the heist.
Mabaso’s case was postponed to allow it to be joined with Zitha’s case, which was heard on Wednesday. Both accused will appear on Wednesday September 10 for a bail application.
SowetanLIVE
Suspect arrested after deadly Ekurhuleni CIT heist appears in court
Image: Thulani Mbele
A 41-year-old man arrested after a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that claimed the lives of two bystanders in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, made his first court appearance on Thursday.
Andile Mabaso appeared at the Germiston magistrate’s court, where he is facing charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
On Wednesday, a group of eight men bombed a CIT vehicle that was travelling on Barry Marais Road in Dawn Park. It smashed into a nearby taxi, injuring five passengers.
A gun battle later ensued between the robbers and the police, resulting in the deaths of two bystanders.
Mabaso, who lives in Rondebult, was assigned a state-sponsored legal aid lawyer, Christinah Phetla, who told the court that Mabaso had no pending cases, warrants of arrest or previous convictions.
Mabaso’s co-accused, Kgomotso Zitha, the alleged owner of the hideout where stained cash, vehicles alleged to have been involved in the CIT robbery as well as firearms and ammunition were found, was arrested on Monday shortly after the heist.
Mabaso’s case was postponed to allow it to be joined with Zitha’s case, which was heard on Wednesday. Both accused will appear on Wednesday September 10 for a bail application.
SowetanLIVE
Cops bust suspect in Rondebult safe house with stained cash linked to CIT robbery
Wanted CIT 'robber' pretended to be neighbour to evade arrest
One man shot dead, another injured during attempted CIT heist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos