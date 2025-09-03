She emphasised that the upgrade process was done in consultation with local leaders. “We’ve had ongoing engagements with izinduna, ward councillors, and other stakeholders throughout. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive – people can see the difference,” she said.
Despite the temporary disruption caused by construction – including noise, dust, and limited access to certain areas– Motara said most residents have welcomed the improvements.
The department says it remains committed to restoring dignity in public housing by investing in critical infrastructure, particularly in historically marginalised communities.
Two years ago, the then Gauteng finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said in his budget speech that more than R300m had been set aside for the renovation and improvement of conditions at hostels across Gauteng. He said they had allocated more than R7bn towards improving infrastructure under the provincial government’s township, informal settlements and hostels (TISH) programme.
Other hostels due for the upgrades include LTA Rethabile, KwamaSiza, Dube, Orlando, Diepkloof and Orlando West, he said at the time.
WATCH | R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades but residents aren't paying a cent, says MEC Motara
Image: Antonio Muchave
The Gauteng human settlements department says it has spent at least R500m upgrading five hostels across the province.
Despite each project costing around R100 million, none of the residents of George Goch, Murray and Roberts, MBA, Denver and Jeppe hostels pay rent. They also don't pay for water or services are the costs are carried by the department.
Human settlements MEC Tasneem Motara revealed this on Wednesday while visiting several inner-city hostels in Joburg as part of the #SiyezaNakuwe campaign to monitor upgrades and service delivery progress.
She was accompanied by City of Joburg housing MMC Mlungisi Mabaso.
Work is still under progress at the hostels.
According to Motara, the upgrades come as part of a broader effort to improve living conditions in historically neglected public housing facilities. The hostels, she said, had deteriorated significantly over time, and were in desperate need of refurbishment.“Most of these hostels were built decades ago and had fallen into a state of disrepair,” she said.
“We’ve done major work, including plumbing, stormwater drainage, flooring, and roofing. The hostels vary in design –some have shared amenities like kitchens and bathrooms, while others consist of separate units — so the upgrades were tailored accordingly.”
She said one of the more extensive upgrades was carried out at the Murray hostel, where several units were damaged by fire. “Those units required major reconstruction. We expect residents to return within the next week,” Motara added.
She emphasised that the upgrade process was done in consultation with local leaders. “We’ve had ongoing engagements with izinduna, ward councillors, and other stakeholders throughout. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive – people can see the difference,” she said.
Despite the temporary disruption caused by construction – including noise, dust, and limited access to certain areas– Motara said most residents have welcomed the improvements.
The department says it remains committed to restoring dignity in public housing by investing in critical infrastructure, particularly in historically marginalised communities.
Two years ago, the then Gauteng finance MEC Jacob Mamabolo said in his budget speech that more than R300m had been set aside for the renovation and improvement of conditions at hostels across Gauteng. He said they had allocated more than R7bn towards improving infrastructure under the provincial government’s township, informal settlements and hostels (TISH) programme.
Other hostels due for the upgrades include LTA Rethabile, KwamaSiza, Dube, Orlando, Diepkloof and Orlando West, he said at the time.
SowetanLIVE
Branch meetings delay ANC Joburg conference
OPINION | Gauteng’s R6bn housing budget is about restoring dignity
Gauteng ANC leaders call for meaningful youth empowerment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos