WATCH | How NPA linked "Cat" Matlala's payments to co-accused to a hit on ex-lover
Timing of money transfers under the spotlight in court
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Exactly an hour and three minutes before murder and attempted murder accused Tiego Floyd Mabusela’s mother died, businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala transferred R100,000 into Mabusela’s daughter’s bank account.
This was revealed by state prosecutor Elize le Roux, who told the Alexandra magistrate’s court that the timing of the payment and several others, together with accompanying communications, suggested the money was linked to the attempted hit on Matlala’s ex-lover, socialite Tebogo Thobejane, on October 17 2023.
Mabusela’s mother died the next day, and Matlala told the court that R200,000, which was paid into Mabusela’s business account in two batches, and the rest which was deposited into the account of Mabusela’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama, was to help with funeral arrangements.
On the day Mabusela’s mother died, R150,000 was paid to his and Nzama’s accounts, Le Roux revealed.
“R50,000 was then transferred from that account into a company where Accused 2 [Mabusela] is the sole director. On 18 October, the day after the shooting, a further R100,000 was paid into [Nzama’s] account. On that same day, R50,000 was paid into Accused 2’s account. Both transfers carried the reference ‘Medicare 24’,” she said.
Le Roux said the funeral costs Matlala had given to the court were implausible given the sequence of payments.
“What is important is timing. The mother passed away on October 18 2023 at 12.36pm. Yet the R100,000 payment had already been made earlier that day at 11.39am. The first payment was also suspicious, having been made on October 12, six days before her death,” she said.
In his affidavit, Matlala rejected the money laundering charge and insisted the payments had nothing to do with the alleged plot to kill Thobejane.
“I was questioned by the police during my detention at Boksburg East police station. During interrogation, I was shown a bank statement belonging to Lwandlelakhe Construction and Projects, ostensibly owned by the daughter of Mabusela [Nzama],” Matlala said.
“The statement reflected two deposits from my company account: R20,000 on 12 October 2023, which I paid to assist with medical expenses for Mabusela’s terminally ill mother, and R100,000 on 18 October 2023 to help with funeral arrangements after she passed away,” he said.
“Mabusela’s mother was instrumental in my upbringing and emotional support. When she passed away, I could not resist honouring her with financial contributions towards her funeral arrangements,” he said.
Le Roux said Matlala had anticipated his arrest, pointing to his earlier engagement with the media.
“He stated publicly that he was in a relationship with Accused 2’s sister [Nzama] and that the money was paid to cover the cost of her mother’s funeral. However, the evidence suggests otherwise,” she said.
Le Roux said that five days before Thobejane’s shooting on the N1 highway, near Sandton, Matlala had made a payment to Nzama’s account.
“On October 12 2023, five days before the shooting, Mabusela sent a voice recording to [co-accused] Musa Kekana, saying: ‘My man, can we still meet hey...but let me try to call Cat and ask him maybe we can force to do something that me, you and Malakani can do together so that you are able to buy that car’.
“On the same day, R20,000 was transferred from the business account of Cat’s security company to the FNB account of Accused 2’s daughter [Nzama],” Le Roux said.
Matlala said there was no attempt to disguise the payments and that they could be easily traced back to his company accounts.
“I cannot comprehend how I could be charged with money laundering where there have been funds exchanged between me and Mabusela with clear indications of their origins and destination. In short, no attempt has been made to disguise these transactions because there was no need to do so,” he said.
Matlala also questioned why the state was linking ordinary financial support to criminal intent.
“The funds originated from my clients, paid into my business account, and were then transferred to Mabusela. There is nothing hidden, nothing disguised,” he said.
Matlala, his wife, Tsakani, Mabusela and Kekana are facing three counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering.
Nzama is charged with money laundering.
Their bail hearing was postponed to September 8.
Mabusela and Kekana have also been charged with the murders of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza, in November 2022.
It emerged in court that the accused — including Tankiso “TK” Molefe and Michael Pule Tau, who are facing a separate trial — have been linked to several other killings in Gauteng.
Sowetan previously reported how, from March 2022 to April 2024, six men, including DJ Sumbody, died after being shot in their cars on Gauteng roads.
The other victims are: Hector “DJ Vintos” Buthelezi was shot 27 times by gunmen in a BMW X3 outside a nightclub in Soweto in March 2022; Don Tindleni was killed on the N1 in March 2023; and Armand Swart was shot dead in his car in April 2024.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said guns seized during the arrests for Swart’s murder were later linked to at least 10 killings.
The same firearms were also used in the Thobejane shooting.
