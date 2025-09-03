News

Two killed, six injured in Limpopo collision

Driver of a bakkie allegedly overtook on a barrier line and collided with a minibus

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2025 - 18:09
This bakkie was allegedly overtaking on a barrier line when it collided with the minibus taxi.
Image: Limpopo department of transport and community safety.

A driver and the passenger of a bakkie were killed in a head-on collision with a minibus taxi on the R36 road near Morokolotsi in Mopani District, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

The driver of the bakkie was allegedly overtaking on a barrier line when the vehicle collided with the minibus.

The driver and six passengers of the minibus sustained moderate to serious injuries and were transported to Letaba and Van Velden hospitals for medical treatment.

“Preliminary reports suggest that reckless driving may have contributed to the accident. A full investigation is under way to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the collision,” said the Limpopo department of transport and community safety.

TimesLIVE

