Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ousted' from municipality

By TIMESLIVE - 03 September 2025 - 10:46
The leaked video was allegedly recorded during a meeting in 2023. Stock photo.
The leaked video was allegedly recorded during a meeting in 2023. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dynamoland

Stellenbosch mayor Jeremy Fassar has confirmed an investigation is being conducted into a video allegedly depicting a senior municipal manager making racially charged remarks about white employees.

The leaked video ignited a fierce debate over employment equity, with the municipality initially saying the clip was an edited recording of a confidential meeting.

But in an apparent about-turn, the mayor said on Tuesday: “I wish to state these events occurred early in 2023 before I became mayor. I am undertaking an investigation into the matter and will issue a statement when this is completed.

“At face value the video is cause for concern and we will get to the heart of the matter and take appropriate further action as warranted.”

In the clip the manager raises concern about “mostly white males” scoring the highest in job interviews which was not good for transformation targets. At one point he allegedly said life should be made “difficult” for white employees to force them out of the municipality.

Deputy provincial FF Plus chairperson advocate Gert van Niekerk called for “immediate and resolute action” to be taken against the official. He added such statements were unlawful and discriminatory.

TimesLIVE

