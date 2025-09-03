Chauke's relationship with MaMkhize began when she was an Orlando Pirates supporter. In 2021, she shocked fans by switching her allegiance to Royal AM after 30 years with Pirates. She attributed her loyalty to Mkhize's motherly love and respect towards her.
“She's more than a mother to me. The love she has for me is more than that of a mother, hence I call her mother. I feel safe when I’m with her. She makes everyone feel comfortable around her, you can't tell she’s the president. She never disrespected me, even when I’m wrong. Her love for football drew me closer to her.”
Despite being criticised for her move, she said the decision to join Mkhize's clubs has been voluntary.
“I fell in love with the team (Royal AM) while watching it on TV, and I approached her to become one of her supporters.”
Chauke emphasised her love for football and appreciation for the Eswatini people's passion for the sport.
“I love football and seeing how hungry Eswatini people are was incredible. The stadium was full, unlike in South Africa. It was a great experience. The supporters love football, they live football, they sing, and you can feel their joy when they are singing.”
‘She’s more than a mother to me’: Mama Joy crosses border to support MaMkhize’s Eswatini club
Image: Supplied.
Superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke has declared her unwavering support for Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize by following the flamboyant businesswoman and football club owner to her Eswatini club Mbabane Highlanders AM FC.
Chauke was recently spotted among Highlanders' supporters at Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini, Eswatini, sparking criticism from social media users for her loyalty to Mkhize after the club owner's financial woes led to the expulsion of Royal AM from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last season. In July, Mkhize was named president of the Eswatini club.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE's sister publication, TimesLIVE, Chauke — who in 2021 made a high-profile defection from Orlando Pirates to Royal — said she joined Mbabane Highlanders at the same time Mkhize became the club's president.
“I decided to move with her because we were together at Royal AM,” Chauke said.
“When she moved, I obviously had to move with her to support her vision. This is in support of another woman. I’m now Mbabane Highlanders and I followed MaMkhize. I’m happy.”
Image: Supplied
Chauke's relationship with MaMkhize began when she was an Orlando Pirates supporter. In 2021, she shocked fans by switching her allegiance to Royal AM after 30 years with Pirates. She attributed her loyalty to Mkhize's motherly love and respect towards her.
“She's more than a mother to me. The love she has for me is more than that of a mother, hence I call her mother. I feel safe when I’m with her. She makes everyone feel comfortable around her, you can't tell she’s the president. She never disrespected me, even when I’m wrong. Her love for football drew me closer to her.”
Despite being criticised for her move, she said the decision to join Mkhize's clubs has been voluntary.
“I fell in love with the team (Royal AM) while watching it on TV, and I approached her to become one of her supporters.”
Chauke emphasised her love for football and appreciation for the Eswatini people's passion for the sport.
“I love football and seeing how hungry Eswatini people are was incredible. The stadium was full, unlike in South Africa. It was a great experience. The supporters love football, they live football, they sing, and you can feel their joy when they are singing.”
'My lucky charm was not there': Mama Joy blames Springboks' loss on her absence in Durban
Supporting AmaZulu is an act of love – superfan
PSL exco recommends expulsion of Royal AM from the elite league
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos