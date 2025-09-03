Lesufi relaunches Nasi iSpani to train 45,000 jobless youth

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has confirmed the relaunch of the province’s flagship youth employment program, Nasi iSpani, with ambitious plans to train and deploy 45,000 unemployed young people in technical skills.

Lesufi briefed the media on Wednesday at the premier's office, Joburg on the upcoming relaunch of his recruitment program.

He said Nasi iSpani will be rolled out this weekend across technical schools, which will double as training centres during school holidays. He said young people will be offered training in artificial intelligence, bricklaying, welding, plumbing, painting and other trades.

Lesufi said the aim was to build state capacity, reduce reliance on tenders and simultaneously fight unemployment.

“The province will no longer be reliant on tenderpreneurs, who frequently engage in disputes and legal battles with municipalities over contracts.

“We cannot have unemployment so high while our schools stand empty during holidays. These are our training centres. This is about equipping young people so they can rebuild the province,” said Lesufi.

The provincial government has allocated R50m to kick-start the program, with other state agencies expected to add resources. Trainees will not only gain skills but also be deployed to complete unfinished government projects, which Lesufi said had cost the state R13bn in delays and legal disputes. These range from incomplete schools and clinics to broken traffic signs and derelict social infrastructure.

“Instead of waiting for tenders that get delayed or end up in court, we will use this pool of trained youth to paint our schools, repair traffic lights and fix public facilities. This program is not about politics, it is about dignity and skills.”

Lesufi said that while Nasi iSpani offered short-term relief, it was paired with long-term plans. He said the province has been in talks with the department of higher education and the Setas to ensure that the funding of the intended 45,000 young people goes ahead as planned.

“We are fighting for permanent jobs but until then, Nasi iSpani is a safety net that ensures no young person is left behind,” he said.

“On economic transformation and job creation we have taken a sharpened focus on accelerating inclusive economic growth, with deliberate efforts to unlock investment and create sustainable jobs, and when it comes to service delivery acceleration, we have made a commitment to improving infrastructure, health, education and basic services, with measurable timelines for implementation.”

The premier said despite challenges, the program has been a great success and they are working on a vetting process to ensure that those who are recruited are South Africans.

TimesLIVE