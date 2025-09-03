News

KZN commuters brace for taxi strike

By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE - 03 September 2025 - 16:20
Metro police impounded 25 taxis for operating without valid permits. The Clermont and KwaDabeka Taxi Association called a strike which has left commuters stranded.
Metro police impounded 25 taxis for operating without valid permits. The Clermont and KwaDabeka Taxi Association called a strike which has left commuters stranded.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal commuters have been warned to make alternative transport plans after minibus taxi operators announced a two-day strike from Thursday in solidarity with the Clermont and KwaDabeka Taxi Owners Association.

A notice circulated on social media on Wednesday said: “All KZN taxi associations will take part in the strike. Therefore there will be no taxi transport available. Please advise your staff accordingly and if your children use taxis to get to school, please make alternative arrangements. Should the situation change we will update residents.”

The solidarity strike follows strike action in Clermont, Durban, in protest against the impounding of 25 taxis on Friday.

The taxis were impounded after taxi bosses from the Clermont and KwaDabeka Taxi Owners Association allegedly squared up with e-hailing drivers. One driver was shot and another assaulted.

Police detained 15 taxi owners and drivers in connection with the violence.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) chairperson in the Durban South region Mathula Mkhize didn't respond to queries.

However, Santaco KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Boy Zondi clarified some taxis would be operational.

“I need to clarify there will be taxis in the province, maybe they will not be available in Durban.”

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Sboniso Duma said they are aware of the impending strike in Durban on Thursday and Friday.

Duma said representatives from the department were meeting Durban taxi associations on Wednesday to find a long-term solution.

“It is unfortunate passengers and community members, including students, are being inconvenienced.”

He said they would ensure law enforcement was present to monitor safety and security.

Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said they were aware of the strike and were making contingency plans.

TimesLIVE

Ekurhuleni halts municipal bus service amid taxi strike disruptions

Commuters in Ekurhuleni have been dealt another blow as the city has now suspended municipal buses due to disruptions linked to the taxi industry ...
News
5 days ago

Commuters stranded as Rea Vaya screeches to halt

More than 40 Rea Vaya buses operate with licence discs that have expired as far back as 2022, while countless others are allegedly unroadworthy ...
News
4 weeks ago

Long distance taxi drivers blockade Durban roads

Long distance taxi drivers blockaded several roads in and out of Durban, causing major congestion as the strike entered day three on Monday.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...