SowetanLIVE
Insurance murders: Cop denied bail, court says case is similar to Rosemary Ndlovu's
Image: NPA
A Limpopo magistrate denied bail to a police officer and two of her relatives saying the case was similar to that of Rosemary Ndlovu.
The trio are accused of orchestrating the murders of disabled and mentally challenged people for insurance payouts.
“The state has a strong case against the applicants in this matter, [which] has the same modus operandi as the case of Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu,” said magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
“The accused [in that case] was a police officer and [was] sentenced to six [terms of] life imprisonment. The said matter also dealt with the issue of insurance claims.”
Netshiozwi said the case was also similar to that of the infamous serial killer Daisy de Melker, who was hanged in 1932 in Pretoria for poisoning two husbands with strychnine for their life insurance money.
“I am bringing these decided cases to [attention] to indicate the gravity of this case, which the applicants are facing,” Netshiozwi said.
Rachel Kutumela, a sergeant at Senwabarwana police station, appeared in court with her 23-year-old daughter, Madjadji Flora Shokane, and 47-year-old sister, Anna Shokane.
Flora was a caregiver at an old-age home in Pretoria North, while Shokane was a nurse at a private hospital.
They reportedly pocketed R10m in insurance payouts from the people they allegedly had killed.
One of the trio’s alleged victims was found burnt in her shack, while another was found drowned in a dam.
Netshiozwi said the release of one of the accused would be tantamount to the release of all of them, as whoever was released might carry out the instructions of the others.
“[Though] the investigating officer has not yet revealed the names of witnesses, they [the accused] are aware of who may testify against them. The lives of witnesses may be in danger or threatened,” he said.
“The court is satisfied that there are no exceptional circumstances that warrant the release of the accused on bail, [and] the application for bail...is hereby refused.”
