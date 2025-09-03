News

Insurance murders: Cop denied bail, court says case is similar to Rosemary Ndlovu's

By Botho Molosankwe - 03 September 2025 - 13:12
Sgt Rachel Shokane-Kutumela. File photo.
Sgt Rachel Shokane-Kutumela. File photo.
Image: NPA

A Limpopo magistrate denied bail to a police officer and two of her relatives saying the case was similar to that of Rosemary Ndlovu.

The trio are accused of orchestrating the murders of disabled and mentally challenged people for insurance payouts.

“The state has a strong case against the applicants in this matter, [which] has the same modus operandi as the case of Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu,” said magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

“The accused [in that case] was a police officer and [was] sentenced to six [terms of] life imprisonment. The said matter also dealt with the issue of insurance claims.”

Netshiozwi said the case was also similar to that of the infamous serial killer Daisy de Melker, who was hanged in 1932 in Pretoria for poisoning two husbands with strychnine for their life insurance money.

The state has a strong case against the applicants in this matter, [which] has the same modus operandi as the case of Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu
Godfrey Netshiozwi, magistrate

“I am bringing these decided cases to [attention] to indicate the gravity of this case, which the applicants are facing,” Netshiozwi said.

Rachel Kutumela, a sergeant at Senwabarwana police station, appeared in court with her 23-year-old daughter, Madjadji Flora Shokane, and 47-year-old sister, Anna Shokane.

Flora was a caregiver at an old-age home in Pretoria North, while Shokane was a nurse at a private hospital.

They reportedly pocketed R10m in insurance payouts from the people they allegedly had killed.

One of the trio’s alleged victims was found burnt in her shack, while another was found drowned in a dam.

Netshiozwi said the release of one of the accused would be tantamount to the release of all of them, as whoever was released might carry out the instructions of the others.

“[Though] the investigating officer has not yet revealed the names of witnesses, they [the accused] are aware of who may testify against them. The lives of witnesses may be in danger or threatened,” he said.

“The court is satisfied that there are no exceptional circumstances that warrant the release of the accused on bail, [and] the application for bail...is hereby refused.”

SowetanLIVE

Surge in insurance killings in Eastern Cape alarms police

Police minister Senzo Mchunu revealed insights from intelligence and investigative work.
News
8 months ago

Limpopo cop's arrest over six murders puts spotlight on insurance-related killings

The arrest of a Limpopo police officer over six counts of murder has once again put a spotlight on killings that are believed to have been motivated ...
News
10 months ago

How family helped police nab man for ‘insurance killings’

For two years the family of a man accused of murdering his son and two teenage relatives for insurance payouts had to pretend they did not suspect ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...