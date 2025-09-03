News

Clampdown on unroadworthy vehicles to improve road safety in Gauteng

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2025 - 14:53
Cars with mechanical problems and defects are being taken off Gauteng roads as part of a campaign to prevent accidents. File photo
Cars with mechanical problems and defects are being taken off Gauteng roads as part of a campaign to prevent accidents. File photo
Image: Gallo Images

Motorists are being cautioned that the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate has intensified its efforts to improve road safety by clamping down on unroadworthy vehicles and reckless driving.

Last week, 106 vehicles were issued with discontinue notices for being unfit for the road and 78 vehicles were impounded for non-compliance with traffic laws.

This was during stop-and-search operations conducted between August 25 and 31, which also saw 224 manual infringement notices issued and 186 additional infringement notices issued electronically through the unit’s e-force system.

Johannesburg metro police are also running enforcement operations, with spokesperson Xolani Fihla saying they are determined to do more to ensure the safety of everyone on public roads.

“Our goal is to reduce accidents caused by mechanical failures and enforce compliance with traffic laws,” he said.

The metro police department said a vehicle found with three or more defects will be discontinued and not allowed on the roads. 

TimesLIVE

Santaco calls for increased government funding to scrap unroadworthy taxis

Santaco is urging the transport department to increase the funding allocated to the taxi recapitalisation programme.
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened

The vehicle was damaged when a warrant officer was involved in a collision with a minibus taxi in the Durban North policing precinct.
News
3 months ago

'No mercy'- KZN MEC calls for six-year sentences in drunk driving crackdown

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has warned motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol as transport MEC Siboniso Duma vowed to ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...