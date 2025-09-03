News

Bronkhorstspruit deputy principal charged with raping pupil, 8

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2025 - 18:04
The state has indicated it will oppose the 53-year-old man's application for bail that is set down for September 11. Stock photo.
The state has indicated it will oppose the 53-year-old man's application for bail that is set down for September 11. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 53-year-old deputy principal at Bronkhorstspruit Primary School, east of Pretoria, appeared in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday on three counts related to the rape of an eight-year-old pupil of the school.

“It is alleged that from June 2024 until August 2025, on three occasions, the accused raped the child on school premises during school hours,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The girl's mother noticed her child was walking strangely, and when she inquired, her daughter disclosed what had happened.

The mother reported the matter to the police and the accused was arrested on Monday.

The matter was postponed until September 11 for a bail application and the state has indicated it intends to oppose the application.

TimesLIVE

Surge in sexual abuse of pupils by teachers

There’s been an alarming increase in the abuse and sexual harassment of pupils by teachers in South African schools, with 111 cases reported to the ...
News
5 months ago

Gwarube vows to rid schools of sexual predators after latest rapes of pupils

The minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube says more needs to be done to rid schools of sexual predators to ensure the safety of pupils. This ...
News
5 months ago

EC education department deregisters school over handling of rape case

The Eastern Cape education department has deregistered an independent school in the Alfred Nzo West education district due to the school's handling ...
News
5 months ago

R5,000 bail for deputy principal, 63, accused of raping 12-year-old pupil

The Brits magistrate's court has granted bail of R5,000 to the deputy principal of a North West primary school who is accused of raping a pupil.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...