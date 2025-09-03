News

ANC Limpopo structures say Mathabatha won't be missed as chair

Party calls for an early elective conference

By Peter Ramothwala - 03 September 2025 - 06:38
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The ANC in Limpopo says Stan Mathabatha's resignation as provincial chairperson will enhance its calls for an early elective conference.

Mathabatha announced on Monday that he was stepping aside from his duties, citing misconduct and lack of party values in relation to two regional conferences which were recently held.

Provincial ANC spokesperson Jimmy Machaka confirmed that the party had received Mathabatha's letter.

“The ANC will not cease to exist because there is no chairperson, and our constitution is very clear that in the absence of the chairperson, the deputy chairperson should ascend and resume the duties of the chairperson. We also think his absence will enhance our call to have an elective conference before local government elections for a smooth transfer of power,” he said.

Machaka said they were waiting for the national office for direction on their request to hold an early elective conference.

In a letter to the party's national executive committee, Mathabatha said his decision is motivated by the concerning misconduct and lack of ANC values that he observed in the province, particularly Vhembe and Waterberg regions.

“To uphold my reputation and integrity, I can't stand aloof to such unethical and unANC tendencies occurring under my leadership. I always stand available to deliberate these issues further with the national office bearers of the ANC. Until then, I will step aside to allow the organisation to function without my involvement,” said Mathabatha.

The ANCYL in the province welcomed Mathabatha's decision but condemned his reasons for stepping aside and the characterisation of the party.

“We call on the ANC leadership to reject this step aside. If Mathabatha feels that what he calls his integrity is too big for the ANC, he might as well pen a short resignation letter without causing drama. This must he accompanied by his resignation from parliament and his role as a deputy minister,” said the league's secretary Phineas Sebola.

Mathabatha's announcement came as a few names, including those of premier Phophi Ramathuba, Pule Shai [Norman Mashabane regional chairperson], and John Makoro Mpe [Peter Mokaba regional chairperson] are being touted for the position of provincial chairperson in the next elective conference.

