21 suspects arrested for cable theft at Transnet yard

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2025 - 09:00
Some of the items recovered from suspected thieves at the Transnet electrical depot in Swartkops, Gqeberha.
Image: SAPS

Backpacks and large plastic bags filled with stolen transformers, electrical switches, copper cables and electrical cables with an estimated value of R350,000 were recovered by Eastern Cape police.

The recovery came when 21 suspects were arrested shortly before midnight on Monday at the Transnet electrical depot in Swartkops, Gqeberha.

The suspects, who were found hiding in a locomotive, will face charges of damage to essential infrastructure, said police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge.

TimesLIVE

News
News
News
