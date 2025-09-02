“In light of all this, the court finds that the accused failed to demonstrate true or genuine remorse. There are various aggravating factors ... the victim was a defenceless and innocent six-year-old child playing in the street when she was pulled by the accused into his shack. One can only imagine her terror at first of being abducted, her confusion at having her clothing removed and her pain [as she was being raped].”
Amantle's mother Ntombizodwa Samane broke down and cried in court when Simiao was handed two life sentences. “I am happy that my daughter received justice and she will be able to rest well where she is ... even though we don’t [have] the details of what happened and why [he] did this,” said Samane.
She agreed with Karam on Simiao being a danger to society. “You can see that he is a dangerous person. I miss my child. She used to keep us entertained. When she was home, the house was never quiet. She was a child who could stand up for herself and never gave up easily. We were sure she would grow up and be able to protect her younger sister,” she said.
Simiao, a Mozambican national living in SA illegally, was previously handed a two-year sentence for contravening the Immigration Act.
Outside court, community activists sang songs and welcomed the sentence. Activist Gina Mthini said although they had hoped for an even harsher sentence, the ruling sends an important message to perpetrators.
“What we got today is that gender-based violence will slowly but surely decrease in South Africa. Although we are not fully happy with the sentencing, we acknowledge what the judge has done today,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Family relieved as Amantle's rapist and murderer is given two life sentences
So many unanswered questions as convict opts not to testify in trial
Image: Thulani Mbele
A Johannesburg judge has described the actions of Amantle Samane's murderer as perverted lust on an innocent child.
Sentencing Phethe Simiao, 24, to two life terms for raping and killing six-year-old Amantle in October 2024, acting judge William Karam said the convict had also not shown any remorse. “The accused satisfied his perverted lust on a child, the most innocent and vulnerable member of society. He is clearly a danger to society,” Karam said.
“Our society is sick and tired of this epidemic of violence against women and children that has engulfed our country. The alarming frequency of the rape of children has left society outraged.”
Karam said Simiao failed to testify during the trial. “His failure to testify further leaves unanswered questions, inter alia, how did he keep the victim hostage while he went to purchase the beer? How long was she kept hostage before he raped her? How long did the rape endure? How long after the rape did he murder her?
“What is evident is that the body of the deceased was found on the floor of his shack and that he had fled after the commission of [the crime] and was arrested after two days. There is not evidence that the accused voluntarily handed himself over to the police.
There is no evidence that immediately upon his arrest he acknowledged having committed the offences. In fact, in the pre-trail in the court file conducted on May 27, it is reflected that the accused will plead not guilty to the counts.
“In light of all this, the court finds that the accused failed to demonstrate true or genuine remorse. There are various aggravating factors ... the victim was a defenceless and innocent six-year-old child playing in the street when she was pulled by the accused into his shack. One can only imagine her terror at first of being abducted, her confusion at having her clothing removed and her pain [as she was being raped].”
Amantle's mother Ntombizodwa Samane broke down and cried in court when Simiao was handed two life sentences. “I am happy that my daughter received justice and she will be able to rest well where she is ... even though we don’t [have] the details of what happened and why [he] did this,” said Samane.
She agreed with Karam on Simiao being a danger to society. “You can see that he is a dangerous person. I miss my child. She used to keep us entertained. When she was home, the house was never quiet. She was a child who could stand up for herself and never gave up easily. We were sure she would grow up and be able to protect her younger sister,” she said.
Simiao, a Mozambican national living in SA illegally, was previously handed a two-year sentence for contravening the Immigration Act.
Outside court, community activists sang songs and welcomed the sentence. Activist Gina Mthini said although they had hoped for an even harsher sentence, the ruling sends an important message to perpetrators.
“What we got today is that gender-based violence will slowly but surely decrease in South Africa. Although we are not fully happy with the sentencing, we acknowledge what the judge has done today,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Amantle's mom tells court how murder of her daughter (7) devastated her family
WATCH | Simiao gets double life for rape, murder of Amantle
Trial for man accused of murdering Amantle Semane postponed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos