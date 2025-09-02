Senzo Meyiwa murder accused fails bid to have charges against him dropped

The Pretoria high court has ruled against an application for discharge by Mthokoziseni Maphisa, one of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
“I find there is prima facie evidence which needs an answer. Consequently, I cannot discharge, there is evidence that a reasonable mitigant has to confront,” said judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.
Maphisa brought a section 174 discharge application at the end of the state's case, arguing the charges against him should be dropped, citing a lack of independent evidence linking him to the murder, conspiracy to murder or commit robbery. Meyiwa was fatally shot at the family home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in October 2014.
Crouched, stroking his beard and occasionally rubbing his nose, Maphisa looked forward and listened as the judge delivered an analysis of the summary of evidence.
Maphisa's lawyer advocate Zithulele Nxumalo argued the only reference to Maphisa’s involvement in the murder appeared in the confession statement of accused No 2 Bongani Ntanzi and in evidence by Const Shumbuzo Zungu. He argued the evidence failed to establish a prima facie case.
The prosecution, however, argued the evidence presented by Zungu – which was that he saw Maphisa with some of the accused at the hostel where they discussed the attack on Meyiwa – can be corroborated by objective evidence.
The state cited testimony by lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda that Maphisa allegedly confessed to a neutral party about his involvement in the murder after he learnt about Ntanzi's arrest.
Investigations revealed Maphisa’s role was to be on guard outside the Vosloorus house that night.
According to the evidence presented in court, Maphisa was also linked to some of the accused through cellphone data showing communication between them, that he was in the Vosloorus area and by pictures retrieved from the phones.
Mokgoatlheng said about Zungu's evidence: “I beg to differ when you say there is nothing you can glean from there. No one says Zungu is a perfect witness. I've never met a perfect witness.”
In the application and evaluation of the discharge application, he said the reliability of state witnesses at this stage of the proceedings plays a limited role and must be dealt with in conjunction with other contentious issues, including ballistic evidence and cellphone evidence.
Maphisa, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. The state alleges they acted in furtherance of a common purpose. They have all pleaded not guilty.
TimesLIVE
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused fails bid to have charges against him dropped
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Pretoria high court has ruled against an application for discharge by Mthokoziseni Maphisa, one of five men accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa.
“I find there is prima facie evidence which needs an answer. Consequently, I cannot discharge, there is evidence that a reasonable mitigant has to confront,” said judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.
Maphisa brought a section 174 discharge application at the end of the state's case, arguing the charges against him should be dropped, citing a lack of independent evidence linking him to the murder, conspiracy to murder or commit robbery. Meyiwa was fatally shot at the family home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in October 2014.
Crouched, stroking his beard and occasionally rubbing his nose, Maphisa looked forward and listened as the judge delivered an analysis of the summary of evidence.
Maphisa's lawyer advocate Zithulele Nxumalo argued the only reference to Maphisa’s involvement in the murder appeared in the confession statement of accused No 2 Bongani Ntanzi and in evidence by Const Shumbuzo Zungu. He argued the evidence failed to establish a prima facie case.
The prosecution, however, argued the evidence presented by Zungu – which was that he saw Maphisa with some of the accused at the hostel where they discussed the attack on Meyiwa – can be corroborated by objective evidence.
The state cited testimony by lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda that Maphisa allegedly confessed to a neutral party about his involvement in the murder after he learnt about Ntanzi's arrest.
Investigations revealed Maphisa’s role was to be on guard outside the Vosloorus house that night.
According to the evidence presented in court, Maphisa was also linked to some of the accused through cellphone data showing communication between them, that he was in the Vosloorus area and by pictures retrieved from the phones.
Mokgoatlheng said about Zungu's evidence: “I beg to differ when you say there is nothing you can glean from there. No one says Zungu is a perfect witness. I've never met a perfect witness.”
In the application and evaluation of the discharge application, he said the reliability of state witnesses at this stage of the proceedings plays a limited role and must be dealt with in conjunction with other contentious issues, including ballistic evidence and cellphone evidence.
Maphisa, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. The state alleges they acted in furtherance of a common purpose. They have all pleaded not guilty.
TimesLIVE
State asks court to dismiss Meyiwa murder trial discharge application
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos