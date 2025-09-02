News

‘No need to panic’: Here’s when to receive your September Sassa grant

02 September 2025 - 08:06
Sassa has confirmed payment dates for September.
Sassa has confirmed payment dates for September.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced payment dates for grant recipients for September.

Concerns have been raised regarding the agency terminating its contractual relationship with Postbank, but grant recipients have been urged not to panic as payments will continue without interruptions.

Sassa distributes more than 19-million social grants totalling R22.4bn to more than 12-million South Africans every month. About three million beneficiaries use Postbank, and “they will continue to receive their social grant through Postbank if they wish”. the agency said.

Here are payment dates for September:

  • Older persons — September 2
  • Disability grants — September 3
  • Children's grants — September 4.

The agency dismissed allegations of trying to benefit commercial banks with its decision to end contact with Postbank.

“The relationship with Postbank is contractual. Like any other commercial contract, it contains a termination clause that either party may evoke when the need arises,” said Sassa CEO Themba Matlou.

He said beneficiaries can choose any bank to receive their grant money.

“We have consistently stated the master services agreement with Postbank no longer served any purpose and we therefore had to terminate it. However, this doesn't mean we are taking our beneficiaries away from Postbank as they will continue if they are happy with the service.”

Matlou emphasised social grant beneficiaries should be treated equally, highlighting the disparities of having to pay bank charges for Postbank clients while beneficiaries banking with different banks aren't covered.

“A significant number of beneficiaries have opted to use private banks to receive their grants. To continue subsidising one group while excluding the rest amounts to unfair discrimination. Our focus is ensuring  all beneficiaries are treated fairly and without bias regardless of which bank they chose.”

TimesLIVE

Sassa needs clear plan to ensure recipients receive grants – NGO

Human rights movement Black Sash says the South African Social Security Agency should publicly share a clear and credible plan that guarantees ...
News
1 week ago

Devoted Samaritan turns kindness into a calling

For the past nine years, Pinky Sekai from Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, has devoted her life to serve, restoring dignity to the most vulnerable ...
News
3 weeks ago

Dilapidated Sassa office only opens three hours a day

Every day when the clock hits 10am, workers at the SA Social Security Agency in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, tell waiting beneficiaries to leave and lock ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...