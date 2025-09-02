News

MEC slams 'racially motivated attack' by parent and past pupils at KZN school

02 September 2025 - 14:01
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The suspension of two pupils over an alleged racial altercation on a soccer field allegedly led to an Indian parent arriving at the school with a group of former learners, who then randomly attacked black pupils.

Four black pupils and one Indian learner were stabbed in the incident that the KwaZulu-Natal education department described as “concerning and disheartening”.

“We are gravely concerned that this violence was racially motivated and aggravated by adults who should be setting an example of tolerance, peace, and restraint,” said departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi. “Glenover secondary school condemns in the strongest terms all forms of racial violence, discrimination, and conduct that incites division.

“It is deeply disheartening that parents and ex-learners were involved in escalating this violence, undermining the school’s ongoing efforts to maintain a safe and inclusive learning environment. In addition, unfounded accusations have been levelled against the school’s management and educators, despite their immediate and decisive response to de-escalate the situation.”

According to Mahlambi, the violence stemmed from a minor altercation between two pupils on the soccer field that escalated into a broader confrontation with racial undertones.

“The conflict began on August 26 when a physical altercation broke out between an Indian and an African learner during a soccer game. The matter was addressed the following day, and the four learners involved were suspended,” he said.

Mahlambi explained that the situation later spiralled beyond the school’s control.

“An Indian parent, along with several ex-learners, confronted and physically assaulted a group of our learners. Five learners [four Africans and one Indian] were stabbed in the process. It is deeply troubling that this situation was aggravated by external individuals — parents and former learners whose actions endangered the lives and safety of our pupils.”

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned the involvement of adults in fuelling the violence.

“We are appalled by the criminal behaviour of certain community members alleged to be fuelling violence at Glenover secondary school,” he said. “We will stand firmly with the principal, management team, school governing body, and SAPS to ensure that this racial conflict is swiftly resolved and that schools remain safe spaces for teaching and learning.”

In a letter to parents, the school management urged the community not to inflame tensions, stressing that “discipline starts at home” and warning that any disruption to classes would jeopardise learners’ education.

Despite the turmoil, the school emphasised that teaching and learning would continue.

