MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko sounds alarm on organ donation shortage

6500 patients in SA await organ, tissue donations

02 September 2025 - 11:50
MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko
Image: Sharon Seretlo

At least 6,500 patients across SA are waiting for organ and tissue donations, with Gauteng alone accounting for more than 1,100 patients in need of kidney transplants.

This was revealed by MEC for health in Gauteng Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko during a legislature sitting on Tuesday, coinciding with National Kidney Awareness Day which starts from September 2 until September 6. She said the figures include patients already listed and others still undergoing work for possible transplants.

“Kidney disease is often called the silent killer because it develops without noticeable symptoms. It is estimated that 6% to 10% of South Africans live with some form of kidney disease, and many are unaware until it is too late,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

MEC for health in Gauteng Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko

She urged residents of Gauteng aged 18 and older to consider becoming organ donors, stressing the urgent need to save lives.

“Let us nurture a culture of compassion and generosity where giving the gift of life becomes a community norm. Each donor has the potential to save multiple lives and improve the quality of life for many,” she added.

The MEC said the department continues to raise awareness about early testing and the importance of organ donation.

