At least 6,500 patients across SA are waiting for organ and tissue donations, with Gauteng alone accounting for more than 1,100 patients in need of kidney transplants.
This was revealed by MEC for health in Gauteng Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko during a legislature sitting on Tuesday, coinciding with National Kidney Awareness Day which starts from September 2 until September 6. She said the figures include patients already listed and others still undergoing work for possible transplants.
“Kidney disease is often called the silent killer because it develops without noticeable symptoms. It is estimated that 6% to 10% of South Africans live with some form of kidney disease, and many are unaware until it is too late,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko sounds alarm on organ donation shortage
6500 patients in SA await organ, tissue donations
Image: Sharon Seretlo
At least 6,500 patients across SA are waiting for organ and tissue donations, with Gauteng alone accounting for more than 1,100 patients in need of kidney transplants.
This was revealed by MEC for health in Gauteng Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko during a legislature sitting on Tuesday, coinciding with National Kidney Awareness Day which starts from September 2 until September 6. She said the figures include patients already listed and others still undergoing work for possible transplants.
“Kidney disease is often called the silent killer because it develops without noticeable symptoms. It is estimated that 6% to 10% of South Africans live with some form of kidney disease, and many are unaware until it is too late,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.
She urged residents of Gauteng aged 18 and older to consider becoming organ donors, stressing the urgent need to save lives.
“Let us nurture a culture of compassion and generosity where giving the gift of life becomes a community norm. Each donor has the potential to save multiple lives and improve the quality of life for many,” she added.
The MEC said the department continues to raise awareness about early testing and the importance of organ donation.
SowetanLIVE
Tembisa hospital fire repairs to cost R14m, health MEC reveals
Bed linen crisis hits Bara patients
Health MEC fails to limit negligence finding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos