Matlala's wife Tsakani was also arrested in connection with the ploy to kill Thobejane.
The National Prosecuting Authority has confirmed its intent to oppose bail, citing the gravity of the charges and Matlala’s alleged ties to broader criminal networks.
Matlala's company, Medicare24, secured a R360m contract to provide health services to SAPS employees in 2024 but was later cancelled by national commissioner Fanie Masemola who cited procurement irregularities. Masemola also alleged that the contract was awarded under questionable circumstances. The SAPS has since launched an investigation into the awarding of the contract.
WATCH | Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala back in the dock for bail bid
Image: Koena Mashale
Businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is set to appear before the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Tuesday for a formal bail application – his second attempt after previously abandoning the process.
Matlala faces serious charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, stemming from a 2023 alleged hit on his former girlfriend, Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane.
Matlala, who remains in custody, is accused of orchestrating a hit on Thobejane near Sandton in 2023. Thobejane was travelling with a friend at the time that their vehicle was peppered with bullets. She was shot in the foot while the friend sustained serious spinal cord injuries and spent months in hospital.
