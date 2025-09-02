News

Cops bust suspect in Rondebult safe house with stained cash linked to CIT robbery

By Botho Molosankwe - 02 September 2025 - 09:38
Stained cash believed to be from the heist was found in the house.
Stained cash believed to be from the heist was found in the house.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police arrested a man at a house in Rondebult, Ekurhuleni, after finding stained cash believed to have been stolen during a CIT robbery that had occurred a few hours earlier and claimed two lives.

The team also recovered a rifle, five magazines with ammunition, a few stained cash notes and two vehicles, a silver Mercedes-Benz and BMW, suspected to be used during the commission of crime.
Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, police spokesperson

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said two vehicles suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime were also found parked at the house.

“Subsequent to the robbery, Gauteng highway patrol, together with Ekurhuleni metro police department, swiftly operationalised information received from crime intelligence and pounced on the suspect at a safe house in Rondebult.

“The team also recovered a rifle, five magazines with ammunition, a few stained cash notes and two vehicles, a silver Mercedes-Benz and BMW, suspected to be used during the commission of crime. Police are on the lookout for outstanding suspects and investigations continue,” said Nevhuhulwi.

The robbery occurred just after 1pm on Monday and Nevhuhulwi said it all began when a silver Mercedes-Benz rammed a cash vehicle from behind, causing it to overturn onto a Toyota Quantum taxi carrying seven passengers.

Image: Supplied

“Five of the occupants sustained injuries and were given medical treatment while the other two escaped with no injuries,” Nevhuhulwi said.

She said about eight armed suspects then bombed the cash vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. A shoot-out broke out between the robbers and a nearby security company that responded to the attack.

“Two bystanders were caught in the crossfire. They were declared dead,” Nevhuhulwi said.

SowetanLIVE

Two bystanders killed, five taxi passengers injured in CIT robbery chaos

Police have warned the public to stay away from cash-in-transit robbery scenes and not attempt to collect money scattered after two bystanders were ...
News
19 hours ago

Woman killed, several others injured in crash with cash-in-transit vehicle

A woman was killed in a crash involving a cash-in-transit vehicle and a car on the R33 near Copesville in Pietermaritzburg.
News
6 days ago

Two men sentenced for 2022 CIT heist

Two men were sentenced to 15 years in prison for a cash-in-transit heist in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2022.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...