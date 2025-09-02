Cops bust suspect in Rondebult safe house with stained cash linked to CIT robbery

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said two vehicles suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime were also found parked at the house.
Gauteng police arrested a man at a house in Rondebult, Ekurhuleni, after finding stained cash believed to have been stolen during a CIT robbery that had occurred a few hours earlier and claimed two lives.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said two vehicles suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime were also found parked at the house.
“Subsequent to the robbery, Gauteng highway patrol, together with Ekurhuleni metro police department, swiftly operationalised information received from crime intelligence and pounced on the suspect at a safe house in Rondebult.
“The team also recovered a rifle, five magazines with ammunition, a few stained cash notes and two vehicles, a silver Mercedes-Benz and BMW, suspected to be used during the commission of crime. Police are on the lookout for outstanding suspects and investigations continue,” said Nevhuhulwi.
The robbery occurred just after 1pm on Monday and Nevhuhulwi said it all began when a silver Mercedes-Benz rammed a cash vehicle from behind, causing it to overturn onto a Toyota Quantum taxi carrying seven passengers.
“Five of the occupants sustained injuries and were given medical treatment while the other two escaped with no injuries,” Nevhuhulwi said.
She said about eight armed suspects then bombed the cash vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. A shoot-out broke out between the robbers and a nearby security company that responded to the attack.
“Two bystanders were caught in the crossfire. They were declared dead,” Nevhuhulwi said.
