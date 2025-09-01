A 68-year-old woman collapsed and died after learning her nephew had been shot and killed, allegedly by a police officer.
Woman collapses, dies after learning nephew was allegedly gunned down by cop
A 68-year-old woman collapsed and died after learning her nephew had been shot and killed, allegedly by a police officer.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said information at their disposal was that the 48-year-old officer, based at Witpoort SAPS, allegedly shot and killed the victim during a heated argument at Botsalanong village.
“Following this shocking incident, reports suggest that after the man was rushed to hospital, his aunt learned about the incident, she went to the scene and upon arrival collapsed.
“The emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene and unfortunately declared her dead at the scene while the man succumbed on arrival at hospital.
“What prompted the altercation between the police sergeant and the man is being investigated,” he said.
According to Ledwaba, they later learnt that the man had gone to the officer's house looking for him and didn't find him. He only arrived home after his wife called him letting him know someone was looking for him.
The officer handed himself to the police after the incident and the independent police investigations directorate are investigating.
A murder and inquest cases were opened.
