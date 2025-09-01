News

WATCH | Simiao gets double life for rape, murder of Amantle

01 September 2025 - 12:30
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Phethe Simao appeared at the Johannesburg High Court.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Amantle Samane's mother broke down and cried in court when Phethe Simiao, the man who raped and murderer her daughter, was handed two life sentences on Monday morning.

“I am happy that my daughter received justice and she will be able to rest well where she is. Even though we don’t [have] the details of what happened and why [he] did this and we will never find closure as the family,” said a tearful Ntombizodwa Samane.

 

Phethe Simiao, a Mozambican living in SA illegally was handed a two-year sentence for contravening the Immigration Act and for also kidnapping Amantle, 7, before raping and killing her in Soweto.

I am happy that my daughter received justice and she will be able to rest well where she is.
Ntombizodwa Samane, Amantle Samane's mother

He has been behind bars since his arrest over 10 months ago.

Soweto residents who had been supporting the family walked out of court singing following the sentence.

